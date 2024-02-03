Lions Urged to Pursue 2023 All-Pro to Take Defense to ‘Another Level’

Analysts have argued the Detroit Lions need to add another edge rusher to complement star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness, though, went a different route. He call for the Lions to add another strong pass rusher to the middle of their defensive line this offseason.

McGuinness identified Justin Madubuike of the Baltimore Ravens as the right target.

“Edge defender Aidan Hutchinson is already in or near the top tier at his position, but adding an interior pass rusher like Madubuike could take the team’s defense to another level,” McGuinness wrote. “Madubuike is coming off a career year, boasting a 77.7 PFF pass-rushing grade and 64 total pressures — including 31 combined sacks and quarterback hits — on 512 pass-rushing snaps.”

Madubuike made his first Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro during the 2023 season, which was his fourth in Baltimore. He posted a career-high 13 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 33 quarterback hits.

He also had a career-best 56 combined tackles and 1 forced fumble.