Hometown UDFA Shows off With Catch at Lions Camp [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions have seen plenty of impressive plays so far during training camp, but one of the best may have been turned in by an undrafted free agent.

Kalil Pimpleton is trying to make his case for roster inclusion to the team, and if his work in practice is any indication, he’s off to a pretty good start toward making a case for himself in Allen Park.

After practice on Tuesday, August 2, the Lions showed off a highlight of Pimpleton pulling in an impressive over-the-shoulder catch.

This isn’t the first time Pimpleton has impressed the Lions with catches in practice. The wideout made some plays during the offseason workout period that opened eyes as well.

At this point, it seems as if Pimpleton has designs on staying near the forefront of everybody’s mind by stacking impressive catches as well as good work on the field.

The more plays get made, the stronger Pimpleton’s case to stick around, either on the roster itself or on Detroit’s practice squad in 2022.

Pimpleton Has Impressive College Highlights

A few months back, it was surprising to see Pimpleton not get drafted, as he was easily one of the more productive wideouts in the MAC during his three-year career at Central Michigan.

The Muskegon, Michigan native seemed worth a late flier pick for a team, but the Lions took advantage and scooped him up. Armed with size as well as excellent and sticky hands, Pimpleton makes life miserable on defensive backs as he often showed in college to the tune of 2,131 yards and 12 touchdowns. Here’s some highlights:

Pimpleton would much rather have been competing last year in Lions camp given the lack of explosive wideouts, but he will have a fair chance to earn a role this year if he can show some of the speed and ability to make contested catches that he did in college.

Already, that’s just what he has been doing when given the opportunity to make plays.

Pimpleton Must Impress to Crack Deep Wideout Group

This catch is just one of many things that Pimpleton will have to continue to do in order to make his presence felt. Detroit is deep at wide receiver, and roster spots will be at a premium in the days ahead.

Pimpleton will have to battle the likes of Quintez Cephus and Trinity Benson for looks down the depth chart. If there’s one spot where he could stand out and steal a job, it is on special teams. Pimpleton has seemed like a dynamo in the making on that side of the ball, and could solidify his chances in the return game.

The preseason feels as if it will be vital for Pimpleton to make an impact. He will receive a shot to make his presence felt on offense and otherwise, and will have to show up as well as he has thus far during training camp.

At the very least, he is off to the best possible start to get it done in practice.

