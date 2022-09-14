Lions Steal Rising Offensive Lineman off Eagles Practice Squad: Report

The Detroit Lions are dealing with injury crisis situation along their offensive line, and as a result, they have begun to scour practice squads for players who can help.

On Wednesday, September 14, the Lions made a move to help their overall depth, nabbing offensive lineman Kayode Awosika from the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo was the first to break the news of the addition.

The #Lions are signing OL Kayode Awosika off the #Eagles’ practice squad. Undrafted free agent last year, Awosika has played both guard and tackle in Philly. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 14, 2022

Obviously, the move to claim Awosika shows the Lions are in a tight spot up front. The team has seen a rash of injuries play out, so now they are forced to gamble on potential for a line that was figured to be a top-five group in the league in 2022.

Obviously, Awosika might have plenty of talent and be ready to show it. That doesn’t change the fact that the Lions could be in some trouble in terms of their overall depth making moves like this in September.

Awosika’s Stats & Highlights

It isn’t as if Awosika is a player who doesn’t have a solid future. After being a 2021 undrafted free agent, he earned a look with the Eagles and played in one NFL game last year.

In college, Awosika was a second-team All-MAC player in 2019 and a second-team All-American in 2020. He was a player many Eagles pundits liked out of camp this year.

Here’s a look at some of Awosika’s film from college when he played at the University of Buffalo:

Obviously, the Lions like what they see with Awosika, and his ability to move people up front. That’s going to be a huge variable for the team, and they will continue to try and develop him on the team’s offensive front.

Perhaps Awosika will be able to steal a job when all is said and done given his experience so far along with what’s going on from a depth perspective for Detroit.

Lions Offensive Line Dinged up Already for 2022

Why sign a player like Awosika? The Detroit defensive front has taken some major abuse on the field in recent weeks, and is looking like a walking wounded group.

Already, the Lions lost Vaitai to injury, and with his back surgery, he may not return this year, though that is up in the air. Frank Ragnow is playing through a groin injury and is in and out of practice. Backup guard Tommy Kraemer is also dinged up, and Taylor Decker was spotted out of practice to start Week 2.

As a whole, the Lions are in some major trouble if any of those injuries are long-term, which means the team will need someone they feel as if they can rely on. Enter Awosika, who has some experience at a couple of thin spots for Detroit right now in terms of guard and tackle.

The hope for the team is Awosika can help them deal with their depth issues, while also perhaps being a diamond in the rough.

