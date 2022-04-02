Lions Show Major Presence During Polarizing Prospect’s Pro Day

The Detroit Lions haven’t showed their hand much in the pre-draft process, but an interesting development on Friday, April 1 could suddenly leave that open to interpretation as it relates to what the team may do.

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was once thought of as a top draft prospect and a potential first-overall pick in 2022. Then, as the draft process began, Thibodeaux has moved back in the minds of some thanks to some nit-picking in the process. Even though that is the case he is still supremely talented, and that is something the Lions seem to know.

During Thibodeaux’s recent pro day on April 1, the Lions were one of the teams to send the biggest delegations. They had seven members in attendance to watch, which caught the attention of folks who cover the team closely.

Seven from the Lions, eh? https://t.co/JpF8L7fhtv — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 1, 2022

Perhaps more interesting than that was the fact that once he was meeting with the Lions, general manager Brad Holmes seemed to be all-smiled.

https://twitter.com/KateRogersonTV/status/1509999364130758656/photo/1

Thibodeaux also continued to have a long chat with Lions representatives, and was seen meeting with them after the session.

Kayvon has been talking with the Lions for quite a while now at Pro Day pic.twitter.com/FnMBVpGyCj — Trevor Denton (@trevordenton37) April 1, 2022

Add it all up and it sure seems as if the Lions are still interested in the player even though mock drafts have had them going in a ton of different directions in recent months. It would certainly be interesting if everything else the Lions were rumored to do turned out to be a big Thibodeaux smokescreen.

PFF Loves Thibodeaux’s Fit With Lions

After watching what played out in Indianapolis, the choice might be even more difficult for Detroit. That shouldn’t be the case, though, according to a Pro Football Focus analyst. To writer Conor McQuiston, the choice should be clear for Detroit seeing as one player fits the team the most.

In a piece putting together some of the top player fits for teams in the NFL draft, McQuiston connected Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux to the Lions. As he explained, Thibodeaux is a player who fits plenty of schemes, but has the potential caveat of struggling against the run. Thus, the Lions could fit him given their scheme could have plenty of players who could give him a break with regards to that.

As McQuiston admits, landing with the Lions “would allow Thibodeaux to come onto the field to rush the passer but give the Lions the flexibility to take him off the field if he struggles tremendously against the run early on.”

At this point, many see Thibodeaux as a guy who may fall back in the draft process, but not this piece. He’s still seen as the best fit for the Lions overall according to Pro Football Focus for these reasons, and the Lions could make sense to select him.

Thibodeaux’s Stats & Highlights

Thibodeaux is an interesting prospect considering his penchant for getting to the quarterback and making big plays up front. Coming into this season, Thibodeaux had collected 90 career tackles, 14 sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss thus far in his college career. In 2021, he followed that up with a decent year given 49 tackles, 7 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Here’s some of his top work on the field:





Play



Kayvon Thibodeaux 🔥 Scariest Player in College Football ᴴᴰ Kayvon Thibodeaux Highlights college football pump up nfl draft 2021-11-29T23:58:46Z

It’s obvious that Thibodeaux has the physical tools to be great, and some still believe in him overall as a pick for the Lions when all is said and done. It’s clear the Lions might believe in him as well after this showing during the pro day.

