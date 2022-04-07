Analyst on Why Detroit’s Staff Is Best Fit for Kayvon Thibodeaux

When the Detroit Lions make their pick in the 2022 NFL draft, it will come after months of intense debate and scrutiny. Lots of players make sense for the team, and there are lots of ways that things could go at this point in time.

A player that the Lions as well as public sentiment seem to be coming back to is Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux. Most see Thibodeaux now as a player that the Lions should take a hard look at once again if not select. Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton put together a list of the top 10 predictions with a month to go before the draft. As he explained, it feels less likely now that Thibodeaux slides, and that has a lot to do with the Lions lurking with the second-overall pick.

That might not be bad news for either the team or player as Wharton explained. He believes that Thibodeaux needs a solid staff to develop him, and the Lions represent the best chance for that to happen in the NFL.

“Their ability to relate and get the most out of their players will instill confidence in general manager Brad Holmes’ decision to grab Thibodeaux at No. 2,” Wharton wrote, while making the point that the Lions’ future could get brighter if they pick up the player.

In terms of other players, Wharton doesn’t see someone good in the “The alternative would be awkward and riskier than taking Thibodeaux, considering there’s not a corner, safety or a playmaker worthy of the selection,” he wrote.

Overall, there could be a match in both the talent of Thibodeaux as well as Detroit’s staff. That could lead to a good pairing and a good pick for the player.

Dan Campbell Calls Thibodeaux ‘Explosive’ Player

If the Lions want to hide that they like Thibodeaux, they have done a bad job over the last few weeks. Not only did they send a massive delegation to the Oregon pro day to watch him, but their coaching staff seems enamored by the talent he brings to the table. Speaking to reporters, Dan Campbell gushed about Thibodeaux overall and his talent, and raved about it openly as Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press showed.

Dan Campbell today on Kayvon Thibodeaux: "I think as much exposure as you can get, the better off you are. And man, listen, he’s an explosive athlete and he’s a playmaker. He’s got a good, quick first step. I mean, he’s – he’s something else. He’s pretty special on tape" — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 7, 2022

Listening to Campbell speak, it sure seems as if the Lions are considering Thibodeaux strongly.

PFF Also Loves Thibodeaux’s Fit With Lions

It’s not only Bleacher Report, but Pro Football Focus that loves the fit of Thibodeaux in Detroit. While many aren’t sure about that, according to a Pro Football Focus analyst, it shouldn’t be the case at all. To writer Conor McQuiston, the choice should be clear for Detroit seeing as one player fits the team the most.

In a piece putting together some of the top player fits for teams in the NFL draft, McQuiston connected Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux to the Lions. As he explained, Thibodeaux is a player who fits plenty of schemes, but has the potential caveat of struggling against the run. Thus, the Lions could fit him given their scheme could have plenty of players who could give him a break with regards to that.

As McQuiston admits, landing with the Lions “would allow Thibodeaux to come onto the field to rush the passer but give the Lions the flexibility to take him off the field if he struggles tremendously against the run early on.”

Prior to this point, many see Thibodeaux as a guy who may fall back in the draft process, but lately, the narrative has changed. Thibodeaux is still seen as a great fit for the Lions overall according to Pro Football Focus, and Bleacher Report thinks the team needs to make the move to select him since the staff will help him out.

