‘Do Refs Get Fined for Bull****?’ Matthew Stafford’s Wife Blasts Officials

The Detroit Lions were doomed again by an insanely bad call in their season-ending loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and once again, folks were very frustrated with how it played out.

When safety Tracy Walker barreled into Kirk Cousins and sacked him with the Vikings driving near Detroit’s goal line, the play was called roughing the passer much to the dismay of plenty of folks. One such person was Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly Stafford.

Stafford, never one who is shy to make her opinion known, wondered aloud if referees get fined for making “bull**** calls” in a post to Instagram. Here’s a look:

Kelly Stafford weighing in!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Oh4gnl3w57 — Sweta New Years!! (@sweta2311) January 3, 2021

Refs do not get fined for bad calls, and it’s something which can cost them future assignments. The referees also had a tough moment in the game when they ruled a Marvin Jones touchdown incomplete when many felt as if the Lions had scored on the play. Both plays could have played a direct role in the outcome for Detroit.

Stafford has seen her fair share of bad calls go against the Lions plenty during her time with the team, and this was yet another example of that playing out. Clearly, she is more than frustrated with how that has played out and how it still plays out.

Lions Roughing Call ‘Worst Ever’

The call was questioned immediately in the moment by multiple people, many of whom said it was one of the worst calls in league history or the worst call they have ever seen play out before.

OMG THIS REF REALLY TRYING HIS BEST TO FIX THIS GAME pic.twitter.com/WiCB2rudnR — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 3, 2021

Referees are taking care of the quarterback, but there was nothing remotely dangerous on the play and it was just a case of Walker making a football play and trying to tackle a quarterback in the moment. To flag it for a 15 yard personal foul was a terrible decision by the referees. Quite honestly, Stafford is right and there should be consequences for mistakes that referees make in the moment.

Lions Struggles Against Referees

The Lions have been one of the worst off teams in recent history against the referees for years. Detroit, typically, is burned by a few calls late in the game that helps change the momentum of the game. Far too often, the team has managed to lose games in which things like this play out. Through the years, the Lions have been doomed by a moving football, a player who wasn’t ruled down, a 10 second runoff call, a batted ball out of the end zone, multiple phantom hands to the face penalties and on. The list only seems to grow deeper every single year for the team as they are involved in more close games.

Many are still unhappy to see that the referees seem to get away with messing with the Lions every single year with no response from the NFL as to why these things keep happening. It’s clear the belief is strong that the league simply has it out for the Lions every season.

