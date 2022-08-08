Lions Sign Veteran Former AFC Starter to Offensive Line: Report

While the Detroit Lions’ offensive line is good, more depth can always be a plus. The team seems to have found that in their newest addition.

Detroit is reportedly making the move to sign free agent offensive tackle Kendall Lamm. The news was first revealed by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press on Tuesday, August 8 ahead of practice.

Lions are signing OT Kendall Lamm after working him out today. That No. OT spot still up for grabs — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 8, 2022

Lamm’s addition makes sense given the team’s need for a swing tackle, and it indicates that the Lions might want someone with a bit more NFL experience for the role. Lamm will bring that to the mix given where he’s been in the league.

It might seem strange for the Lions to be adding offensive lineman to the roster given the depth the team has, but the move was made possible by the retirement of another player up front in Zein Obeid.

Lions have signed veteran OT Kendall Lamm. Rookie OT Zein Obeid is retiring. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) August 8, 2022

Now, Lamm will come to the Lions with a shot to earn a role. Whether he can or not is anyone’s guess, but at the very least, he will be given a chance.

Lamm’s Stats & Highlight

Coming into the league in 2015, Lamm went undrafted out of Appalachian State. The tackle signed with the Houston Texans where he stayed from 2015-2018. While in Houston, Lamm played in 55 games with 24 starts. Lamm also caught a pass for seven yards in his rookie year.

From there, Lamm signed with the Cleveland Browns, where he lasted from 2019 to 2020. He played in just 19 games with 3 starts for the Browns, but did haul in a memorable touchdown:

Kendall Lamm "Big Guy" TD | Browns vs. Titans | NFL 2020-12-06T18:45:10Z

Lamm signed with Tennessee in 2021, and played in 12 games for the team. He wasn’t re-signed this offseason, and went to free agency where he remained until the Lions scooped him up.

Lions Have Depth Along Offensive Line

Lamm comes to the team with a chance to win a depth role on one of the expected best offensive lines in football for the 2022 season.

Even before Lamm’s addition, there’s a thought that the Lions line is trending for a big year. Detroit has a pair of solid tackles in Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell, an elite center in Frank Ragnow, a Pro Bowl guard in Jonah Jackson and a player who had a very strong bounce-back 2021 in Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Along with the depth the team has found in the likes of Evan Brown, Ryan McCollum, Matt Nelson and Tommy Kraemer, there is no reason the Lions can’t have one of the deepest lines in football. That could be a very important variable for the season.

Detroit is taking on the look of a line that is hard to play against and deep. Lamm will only add to this depth as he attempts to chase down a role before the 2022 season.

