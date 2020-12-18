‘Loyal’ Kenny Golladay Offers Emphatic Message About Lions’ Future

Kenny Golladay has been limited by injury for the Detroit Lions this season, but even as he fights through, the most interesting question remains about his future.

Golladay has been the subject of a ton of rumors lately, and little has been said about what might happen next with Golladay given all the changes within the Detroit front office. Once again, however, Golladay has sent a stern message about what he wants to happen next.

As Golladay said, he is a loyal person and wants to stick around in Detroit.

Lions WR Kenny Golladay says he wants to be in Detroit and his injury is not tied to contract. Said he would rather get a deal done but if franchise tag comes there’s nothing he can do with it. Golladay said he’s dealing with a muscle strain. It got retweaked and has lingered. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 18, 2020

What happens next is anyone’s guess considering the Lions don’t currently have a general manager. A solution could be for the team to use their franchise tag on Golladay and then try to work a long-term extension once their new boss gets more into the mix. Detroit should have enough cap space to get this done.

Regardless, it’s still good to hear Golladay wants to stick with the Lions given how important he could be for the team’s future.

Kenny Golladay’s Contract Talks Stalled

The Lions had long said they wanted to get a deal done with Golladay to keep him in the mix for the future, but have not seen any details of the negotiations go public at this point nor have they appeared to move firmly on a deal at all. It was assumed after Taylor Decker’s deal that the Lions may have been able to get the job done on a Golladay extension before the season, but when it did not play out with that timeline, many were left to wonder if it would indeed happen in 2020 or if Golladay would have to wait. Now, it’s clear he is going to be waiting.

If Golladay now indeed has to wait further, this post could add a new level of intrigue to the situation. It’s more than possible that the Lions waiting has cost them, considering Golladay could certainly be upping his asking price with every big game and big catch he has along the way.

Lions Front Office Setup Could Complicate Kenny Golladay’s Contract

With 2,730 yards and 19 touchdowns thus far in his career coming into the 2020 season on the field after being a third-round pick in 2017, Golladay looks like an obvious top dog in Detroit for the foreseeable future with Matthew Stafford tossing him the rock and a clear home grown talent. He’s proven that to be the case in 2020 itself with 338 yards and 2 scores in spite of missing most of the season with nagging injuries.

Even in spite of all of that, the Lions have plenty of things going on multiple fronts. They will have a new coaching staff in 2021 and a new general manager as well who could chart a new course for the franchise. Obviously, this means that Golladay’s future is firmly up in the air considering it will be hard to say what a new staff will think of handing out a big deal to a wideout, no matter how important Golladay might be.

It is clear, however, that Golladay wants to remain with the team and is still loyal to the team that gave him his start in the league.

