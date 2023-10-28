Lions’ Kerby Joseph Issues Challenge: ‘Greats, They Get the Ball’

In the modern age of analytics, there are a lot of different ways to measure the value of a defensive player in the NFL. But for Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph, there’s only one statistical category he’s really worried about.

“To be honest, I feel like I don’t have a good game unless I have a pick. Unless I get a turnover, I’m around the ball,” Joseph told reporters on October 27, according to The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett.

Joseph doesn’t have any interceptions yet this season. But he’s aiming to change that very soon.

“Cause like you can have tackles, you’re supposed to tackle, but a lot of greats, they get the ball. And I want to be great, so I got to get the ball.”

Lions’ Kerby Joseph Intercepted Aaron Rodgers Three Times as a Rookie

Joseph, who was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, didn’t have many problems getting interceptions last season. That was especially true when the opposing quarterback was Aaron Rodgers.

As a rookie in 2022, Joseph intercepted 4 passes. Three of them were from Rodgers.

He intercepted 2 passes against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. Then in the season finale, Joseph picked off Rodgers with 3:37 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Lions leading by 4.

Green Bay never got the ball back after that.

Joseph wasn’t initially a ballhawk in college, where he played at Illinois. In fact, he didn’t have an interception in his first three college seasons. But during his final year at Illinois, he intercepted 5 passes.

During his rookie NFL season, Joseph also had 82 combined tackles, 8 pass defenses and 2 forced fumbles.

Opposing QBs Avoiding Joseph in Coverage?

Joseph has played five games this season without an interception. After getting his first pick last year, the longest interception drought he experienced as a rookie was six games.

But there could be a reason for Joseph’s interception drought.

“Sometimes it’s like a really good corner, they just don’t throw his way and he just doesn’t get the numbers,” Lions secondary coach Brian Duker told Birkett. “So I think some of those guys, if you’re in good position, they don’t challenge you and maybe that opportunity’s not there but that’s cause you took away several of the throws, too.

“So I feel confident in our guys’ ball skills and attacking and tracking the football and all that, that if teams try to attack us that way, I think we’ll be all right and get some.”

Joseph also addressed the possibility that quarterbacks aren’t challenging him anymore.

“My second year, I guess I got a little respect in the league, so it’s cool that they know what’s up, but still, throw the ball, man,” Joseph said. “Throw the ball. But it’s like, I just got to take it game by game.”

Although Joseph doesn’t have any interceptions this season, he’s become a stalwart on a defense that’s quickly improving.

The Lions are ranked second in rushing yards allowed this season after yielding the fourth-most rushing yards last year. Detroit is also 24th in passing yards allowed in 2023; the Lions were 30th in that category a year ago.

Joseph has posted 31 combined tackles and 3 pass defenses in 310 defensive snaps this season.