Former Defensive Back Praises Kerby Joseph: ‘This Rookie Is Fired Up’

The Detroit Lions haven’t enjoyed many bright spots so far this season, but one is showing up halfway through the year in the form of safety Kerby Joseph.

The rookie defender has burst on the scene in a big way with some big plays, and that has caught the attention of former NFL defensive back Jason McCourty.

On Good Morning Football, McCourty presented some plays from defensive backs that he found impressive, and naturally, Joseph was on the list for some of the thump he has shown for the team at safety in recent weeks.

“Kerby Joseph, the draft pick out of Illinois, just sawing Noah Brown in half. This play was from Week 7, a week ago. He’s forcing the fumbles, getting it done. Now let’s move forward. Joseph, the starter getting his first start (Week 8). This is how he comes out (flipping). How does he follow up an entrance like this and a forced fumble in Week 7? Joseph’s out here laying the wood, knocking guys out. I love it. Rookie out of Illinois, fourth career start, forcing fumbles in back to back weeks,” he said in the clip.

As McCourty said, even with as tough as things have been in Detroit through the 2022 season, to see Joseph still bringing it is inspiring.

“I don’t know if anyone’s as excited as him to be in Detroit right now. This rookie is fired up, he’s flipping, he’s knocking the ball loose. Kerby Joseph, shout out to you. Getting it done,” he said.

Joseph has been a revelation so far with the Lions, and one of the major bright spots for the team in a short period of time. That’s great news for the future of Detroit’s needy defense.

Joseph Having Historic Start for Lions

In the first half against Miami, the pair of Joseph and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez continued to show out. On their first series of the day, the pair dominated for a couple huge plays.

Joseph laid the wood for the second week in a row, forcing another fumble for the team’s defense that was scooped up by Rodriguez. Here’s a look at the play:

In terms of Joseph, the rookie is the first Lions defensive back in his first season to force fumbles in consecutive games, which is historic in terms of the NFL as well. The Lions PR account pointed out that Joseph made a little bit of history.

Since 2000, @Lions S @JKERB25 is the first Lions rookie DB to force a fumble in consecutive games. He is only the second rookie DB in the @NFL to force a fumble in consecutive games in that span. He's the only Lions rookie DB to force multiple fumbles in a season since 2000. pic.twitter.com/GQPzhoOwRL — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) October 30, 2022

“Since 2000, Lions safety Kerby Joseph is the first Lions rookie DB to force a fumble in consecutive games. He is only the second rookie DB in the NFL to force a fumble in consecutive games in that span. He’s the only Lions rookie DB to force multiple fumbles in a season since 2000,” the account tweeted.

All in all, this is very impressive for Joseph, and shows he could be turning the corner at just the right time for the team. The fact that a former NFL defensive back knows it is just icing on the cake.

Joseph Issued Warning to Opposition Players

After Week 8’s loss on October 30, Joseph spoke with the media about another big day on the field in which he piled up five total tackles and a forced fumble on another big hit, and he used the time to send a message to the opponents that he’s not going away.

Play

Video Video related to former defensive back praises kerby joseph: ‘this rookie is fired up’ 2022-11-02T13:26:08-04:00

“If you’re coming in my areas, you’re going to pay the price. If you come into my area every time, you know (I watched) them doing (that in) our film. I recognized it and just wanted to go make a play,” he told the media.

As Joseph said, wideouts coming to where he’s stationed should prepare to get thumped, because nothing’s free in the league.

“You want the ball, you got a pay a price, you feel me? Ain’t nothing free out here, especially if you come to me. Just gotta keep making plays,” Joseph said.

So far, Joseph has made lots of plays for the Lions, and they’ve needed them in a huge way. They have caught the attention of plenty, and it’s clear the youngster is not lacking for confidence at all.