Lions Key Matchups: Jared Goff, Offensive Front Loom Large vs. Bengals

The Detroit Lions are one of the most desperate teams in the NFL right now given how they have lost games this season in a multitude of heartbreaking ways.

Detroit found another new way to lose in Week 5, dropping a game they had inexplicably took the lead in against the Minnesota Vikings. The Cincinnati Bengals also had a heartbreaking loss in overtime to Green Bay, so the challenge will be finding a way for both sides to put the frustration aside and channel it for this week’s game.

So what matchups will be the most important as it relates to getting this done? Here’s a look

Ja’Marr Chase vs. Lions’ Secondary

Chase is off to a fast start as a rookie receiver in the league, and through five games, has put up some very solid numbers with 456 yards and 5 touchdowns. Those are numbers good enough to make him the biggest weapon on the other sideline no matter his young standing in the league. The Lions are dealing with a dinged-up secondary this season, and Chase should be salivating to face the likes of Jerry Jacobs, A.J. Parker, Bobby Price and the recently-signed Mark Gilbert. The Lions have to find a way to hold him down.

Jared Goff vs. Bengals’ Defensive Line

The last few weeks, the Lions’ offensive line has only gotten more dinged up. That has put fire on Goff, who has been pursued and sacked leading to fumbles, mistakes and turnovers. The more dangerous Goff has been with the ball, the harder the Lions have had to work on offense to come back and stay in games. Goff cannot be out of control with the turnovers, and it starts with how he deals with pressure up front. The Bengals have a decent defensive front capable of applying some pressure, with 5 total takeaways. They also have 13 sacks, proving they can get at the quarterback in a big way. The Lions are going to have to protect and Goff is going to have to be much more careful with the ball in order to win this matchup.

Joe Burrow vs. Lions’ Defensive Line

Conversely, the Detroit line has a chance to make life miserable on Burrow, and with 4 sacks last week, the Lions have found a way on defense to push the pocket and make life rough on opposing quarterbacks lately. Burrow has proven to be a bit injury prone in his young career and is also risky with the ball at times, so the Lions will have to try to pressure him as much as they can and force him into mistakes. With time, Burrow can pick apart the Detroit secondary, so it will be incumbent on the Lions to find a way to rush him into bad decisions if they can with the help of Charles Harris.

D’Andre Swift vs. Bengals’ Linebackers

The Lions have some problems with health on their offensive skill positions and otherwise, but one player who has produced in a big way so far has been Swift. The running back is a weapon catching the ball or running it, and has proven to be a tricky matchup for linebackers and safeties. Detroit will want to see if they can exploit Cincinnati in this way to move the ball a bit through the second level, especially without Quintez Cephus playing due to injury. More focus will be cast on Swift, and that might be a good thing given how he has played so far.

