Lions-Eagles Key Matchups: Stopping DeVonta Smith Big for Defense

The Detroit Lions are pushing toward their bye week, but before that, the team has some business to attend to on the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at it relates to finally securing their first win.

Philadelphia comes in reeling a bit themselves, losers of three of their last four games. if there’s a day it feels as if the Lions could get over the hump and score a much-needed win, it’s this contest. This could represent a now or never chance for the Lions ahead of the second half of the season.

So what has to happen this week? Here’s a look at the key matchups to remember as the Lions tangle with the NFC East once again.

Jalen Hurts vs. Lions Defensive Line

The Eagles have had some unsettled situations at quarterback this year, but Hurts is the guy who is occupying the spot right now and he has been inconsistent at best through 2021. Wit 1,716 yards and 10 touchdowns to 4 interceptions, Hurts has put up alright numbers, but Philadelphia’s offense has been bogged down at times, having only scored a total of 44 points in the last two games. Detroit’s defense has been game lately in spite of losses, and a big reason for their success in this game could be the play of their defensive line. Detroit needs Charles Harris, Trey Flowers and company to step up. If Hurts doesn’t have time to throw, it could be a tough day for him and the Eagles. Detroit’s line may be the key to what happens, especially at quarterback.

Lions Defensive Backs vs. DeVonta Smith

Smith looks like a lock to play after returning to practice, and might be the most important weapon for the Lions to slow down all day in the game. Detroit’s defense was locked in for the most part against Los Angeles last week, but are still vulnerable to big pass plays and quality wideouts going off as Cooper Kupp’s effort showed. As a result, the Lions are going to have to try hard to limit Smith’s production in this game. So far this season, Smith has been solid with 406 yards, but he’s only found the end zone once. Detroit has to make sure that stays the same this week and prevent Smith from getting loose for big plays that harm their defense.

D’Andre Swift vs. Eagles’ Linebackers

Swift is going to be packing an extra punch in this game giving his background in Philadelphia, and it’s possible he is the biggest weapon the Eagles will have to worry about on Detroit’s offense this week. Swift was responsible for the biggest play Detroit’s offense made in Week 7, and has been a weapon in the run game as well. Swift has been a player who has opened up the offense for the Lions a ton, and if he manages to hit a few more home runs in this game, it would be huge for Detroit and bad news for Philadelphia. As in most weeks this year, how the opposition deals with Swift will tell a lot about happens for Detroit’s offense.

Kalif Raymond vs. Eagles’ Secondary

The only player who has stepped up consistently for the Lions at wideout has been Raymond, and he is coming off arguably his best week with the Lions given how he was able to burn Los Angeles multiple times with big plays to move the ball down the field. Philadelphia’s secondary has played decently allowing just over 227 yards per-game, and the pressure will be on Raymond to deliver given he is looking like the most consistent big time player for the team. Raymond has to deliver again, and he may have to do so with plenty of attention on him given how things have gone for the Detroit offense so far.

