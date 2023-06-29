Potential Lions Trade Could Bring Jaguars Edge Rusher to Detroit

Oddsmakers named the Detroit Lions the betting favorite to land defensive end Chase Young in a potential trade on June 9. The Lions have also been connected to several edge rushers in free agency such as Yannick Ngakoue.

Perhaps another option for the Lions if they are serious about adding an edge rusher before training camp is Jacksonville Jaguars former first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote on May 17 that “it’d hardly be a shocker” if the Jaguars traded Chaisson before the season. Jacksonville selected Chaisson at No. 20 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he’s failed to deliver a suitable return on that draft investment.

Last season, Chaisson was pushed into a reserve role with the arrival of No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. Chaisson appeared in nine games, posting 10 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss, 2 quarterback hits and 1 sack. He missed a big portion of the middle of the season because of a knee injury.

In three years, Chaisson has posted 7 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits and 3 sacks in 40 games.

Could the Jaguars Trade Edge Rusher K’Lavon Chaisson?

In light of the disappointing first three seasons, the Jaguars declined to pick up Chaisson’s fifth-year option for 2024. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued on June 5 that the Jaguars shouldn’t even bother keeping Chaisson for 2023.

“It’s time for Jacksonville to move on,” Knox wrote. “Chaisson hasn’t worked out for the Jaguars, and he doesn’t project as a key piece of a resurgent franchise looking to become a perennial contender.

“He’s more valuable to the Jags as a trade chip than a back-of-the-roster depth piece.”

Knox speculated that the Jaguars should be able to get a late-round pick or player back for Chaisson.

Perhaps the Lions could use their trade of cornerback Jeff Okudah as a barometer for a Chaisson deal.

Detroit shipped Okudah, who was the No. 3 overall pick in Chaisson’s same draft class, to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick. The Lions also agreed to pay part of Okudah’s salary for 2023.

Based on that deal, a fifth or perhaps even sixth-round pick seems appropriate for Chaisson.

How Chaisson Potentially Fits With the Lions

Lions general manager Brad Holmes added a lot of new pieces to the team’s defense this offseason. But the Lions could still use an edge rusher or defensive line help.

Last season, Detroit finished tied for 18th in the NFL with 39 sacks. The Lions were also 29th in rushing defense and 30th in passing yards allowed.

They could use all the help they can get at pressuring opposing quarterbacks and run defense.

Chaisson hasn’t been able to fulfill his potential as an edge rusher in the NFL, but perhaps a change of scenery will help. For a fifth-round pick or lower, it’s worth the risk for the Lions, who could just let the former No. 20 pick leave in free agency next March if he doesn’t improve.

If he shows promise, though, Chaisson is only 24 years old, and the cost to land him would have been extremely cheap.

Perhaps the biggest question about Chaisson fitting in Detroit is the position he would play for the Lions.

Chaisson has played outside linebacker in Jacksonville’s 3-4 base defense since 2020. The Lions deploy a 4-3 scheme, which would mean Chaisson switching to defensive end.

The Lions could keep Chaisson at linebacker, but the team has depth at that position, particularly if second-year player James Houston can repeat his performance from the second half of 2022.

Detroit could bring in Chaisson to compete with Houston, but the ideal summer addition for the Lions defense is an edge rusher who is going to be on the field at the same time as Houston and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.