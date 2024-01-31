Blockbuster Proposed Trade Sends Lions ‘Elite’ CB Prospect

The Detroit Lions were very close to clinching the franchise’s first berth in the Super Bowl this year. The Bleacher Report NFL scouting department argued the Lions should keep that in mind this offseason with their draft strategy.

Bleacher Report suggested the Lions should be aggressive and trade up in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Bleacher Report proposed the Lions trading their No. 29 overall selection and two Day 2 picks to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 14 overall choice.

Moving up 15 spots in the first round will give the Lions an opportunity to address the team’s biggest need with Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

“While trading for a proven vet is certainly a viable option for Detroit, we’d love to see the Lions continue building out their roster with young players,” the Bleacher Report NFL scouting department wrote. “Trading up in Round 1, while costly, could land an elite prospect like McKinstry—the only corner the Bleacher Report Scouting Department has assigned a first-round grade.”

On top of their first-round pick, the Lions gave up a 2024 second-round and 2024 third-round choice in the Bleacher Report proposed trade.

In 14 games at Alabama during 2023, McKinstry posted 7 pass defenses and 32 total tackles. He had 23 pass defenses, 93 total tackles, 2 sacks and 2 interceptions in 42 college games.