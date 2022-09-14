Dan Campbell Offers Strong Reaction to Surprising Lions’ Week 2 Line

The Detroit Lions aren’t accustomed to being favorites on the field, but that’s going to happen in Week 2, at least initially.

Should the Lions remain favorites this week ahead of their game with the Washington Commanders, that will help break an elongated streak of futility for the team in terms of the betting lines.

ESPN’s Field Yates pointed out that Detroit is favorites ahead of their Week 2 matchup by 2.5 points, and if things stay the same, it will snap an impressive streak which saw the Lions not favored once in 24 games.

The Lions are currently favored by 2.5 points over the Commanders in Week 2, per @CaesarsSports. If that holds, it will snap a streak of 24 straight games of Detroit being an underdog. https://t.co/UcWGO4dHf1 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 14, 2022

Obviously, that’s quite a number considering where the Lions have been. While Detroit has been great against the spread dating back to 2021, they rarely find themselves in the position of being favored on the field.

Perhaps now the tide is turning in a big way, and Week 2 can be the moment this changes for the future.

Dan Campbell Uninterested in Lions’ Favorable Line

While it might be big news in the media that the Lions have started off as favorites this week, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell isn’t interested in all of the hype that comes with such an admission.

While the Lions aren’t used to being favorites, when speaking with the media on Wednesday, September 14, Campbell hinted that he doesn’t much care whether or not his team is favored or not.

As he said to reporters including ESPN’s Eric Woodyard, it’s all about improvement and playing better rather than the lines.

#Lions coach Dan Campbell's approach to being favorites this week: "All that doesn't matter." Campbell says "we've got to play better." — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) September 14, 2022

“Lions coach Dan Campbell’s approach to being favorites this week: “All that doesn’t matter.” Campbell says “we’ve got to play better,” Woodyard tweeted.

Improvement is the only way the Lions will get out of any perceived hole and a good way for the team to end up favored more in the future. Credit Campbell for avoiding any possible distraction as it relates to the line.

Lions vs. Commanders Series History

In terms of the series, perhaps there is a reason that the Lions are seen as favorites beyond their improved play in Week 1.

Historically, while the Commanders hold a commanding 31-15 edge head-to-head against Detroit, the Lions have gotten the better of Washington lately. Since 2009, the Lions have won five of six games against the Commanders, with their most recent win coming in 2020, a 30-27 decision.

The only loss lately? Detroit was edged on the road in 2019 against the Commanders by a narrow score of 19-16. Prior to that, the last time the Lions had lost in the series was in their winless year of 2008.

This year, Washington rolls in 1-0 while the Lions are 0-1.

