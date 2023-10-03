The Detroit Lions could have the chance to bolster their receiving corps by grabbing a discontented rival, but one insider believes it would be the wrong move.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool is in the midst of a very public spat with the team, leading to the team benching him this weekend. Claypool criticized the way the team has used him in the offense, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that some teams believe the Bears will ultimately release Claypool.

While the Lions could consider adding the former Pittsburgh Steelers pass-catcher, SI.com’s John Maakaron writes that it would be a poor fit — and a bad idea.

Chase Claypool and Odd Fit in Detroit

Maakaron wrote that Claypool would ostensibly be a logical addition for the Lions, as general manager Brad Holmes “has an affinity for targeting big-bodied wideouts” and the 6-foot-4 Claypool would certainly check that box. But the SI.com writer added that Claypool would be a misfit for Detroit’s offense.

“The Detroit Lions do not need to make any type of trade offer for Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool,” Maakaron wrote. “Based on all the issues the young wideout is having in Chicago, it is likely he would not be a fit in Detroit.”

The Los Angeles #Chargers called the Chicago #Bears regarding wide receiver Chase Claypool, but it did not go very far, per league sources. LA continues to leave the door open regarding adding another receiver to help deal with losing Mike Williams for the season. pic.twitter.com/RGmHPSKQKs — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 3, 2023

Maakaron wrote that the Lions value receivers who can contribute to the running game, an aspect of the game where Claypool struggled during his career.

“His blocking is less than stellar and if Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin does not find room for a player on the roster, there are certainly aspects of his game that would not translate in Ben Johnson’s elaborate offense,” he wrote.

Maakaron added that even a late-round draft pick would be too much for the Lions to pay for Claypool.

Lions Get Another Unexpected Addition

The Lions already got one surprise addition to their wide receiving corps when the NFL changed its punishments for gambling infractions, allowing Jameson Williams to return two games earlier than expected. Williams had been handed a six-game suspension after being caught gambling at a team facility, but it was knocked down to four games after the NFL lessened penalties for betting on non-NFL sports.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the team plans to take it slow, seeing how much Williams can handle. His training camp was cut short after suffering an injury in training camp, then was unable to work with team trainers during his four-game suspension.

Campbell said he hopes the second-year receiver can grow into a solid contributor on offense, but isn’t pushing for results this year.

“Honestly, for me, it’s dependability. Reliability, dependability, getting lined up, knowing where you’re supposed to be,” Campbell said, via ESPN. “We’re gonna get the depth out of you, and we can count on you to be where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there, and that’s it.