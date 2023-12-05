The Detroit Lions will be without Alim McNeill for at least the next month after the standout defensive tackle suffered a knee sprain in the team’s December 3 win over the New Orleans Saints.

As ESPN reported, the Lions placed McNeill on injured reserve on December 5, meaning he will miss at least the next four games but could be eligible to return for the playoffs. The loss will be a big one for a Lions defense that has already suffered a number of significant injuries including cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Lions Add Depth After Losing Alim McNeill

The 23-year-old defensive tackle is having a strong season, having already reached a career-high with five sacks and 31 tackles through the first 12 games of the year.

The Lions already helped fill some depth at defensive tackle, signing free agent Tyson Alualu to the practice squad. As ESPN noted, Alualu will add a veteran presence to the practice squad.

