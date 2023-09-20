“It’s worth noting that the Lions passing offense ground to a halt in the joint practices against the Jacksonville Jaguars when St. Brown sat with a foot injury during the summer,” Risdon noted.

Injuries Piling Up for Lions

After making it through the first week largely unscathed, the Lions were hit hard by injuries both before and during Sunday’s overtime loss to the Seahawks. The team lost defensive lineman Josh Paschal to a practice injury, and saw a number of other key players go down during the game.

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a torn pectoral in the loss, an injury that is believed to be season-ending. Campbell left the door open for a late-season return, but said he felt terrible for the defensive back.

“Ended up being bad news,” said Campbell. “I hate it for him. You know, that’s tough. But look, we’ll see where this thing goes. And there’s a chance he comes back this season. Listen, we got Tracy, man. And that’s why Tracy Walker’s here. He’s somebody that — there’s a reason why we wanted to resign him. He was coming off injury, and man,  it’s next man up.”