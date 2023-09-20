Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the team will take whatever measures are necessary to get Amon-Ra St. Brown on the field this weekend, even if it means fitting the star receiver’s cleats with a pair of steel plates.

St. Brown was added to the injury report this week, missing practice on September 20 with what was described as a foot ailment. As Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit reported on Wednesday, the Lions did not specify the exact ailment but Campbell seemed to confirm speculation that he was dealing with turf toe.

But one insider is warning that the team could take a major hit if St. Brown is unable to play against the Atlanta Falcons on September 24.

Lions Receiver ‘Day-to-Day’

Campbell spoke to reporters on Wednesday, saying that St. Brown was listed as “day-to-day” with the foot injury. St. Brown appeared to be limited during the team’s 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks on September 17, receiving treatment on his right foot during the game.

Fox broadcaster Greg Olson speculated that St. Brown was having a steel plate placed in his shoe, which would mean treatment for turf toe. As Reisman reported, Campbell addressed the speculation on Wednesday and said the team was going to play it safe with their star receiver.