Lions Get Bad News on Rookie QB Ahead of Training Camp

The Detroit Lions will likely have to wait a bit longer to see what they have in rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker.

The third-round pick opened up this week about his recovery from a torn ACL that cut short his final year at Tennessee, saying he still has a little ways to go before returning to full health. Hooker’s statement seemed to close the door on any chance of participating in the team’s upcoming training camp, but left room for hope that he could be ready later in the season.

Lions Quarterback Has ‘Months’ to Go

In an interview with the SEC Network shared online by On3, Hooker said he has been working hard on his rehab but did not expect to be back for a matter of months.

“Right now, I’m seven months out, really just stacking days,” Hooker said. “I just got back from L.A., working with Jordan Palmer and my rehab team, MOTUS. They’re really dialing into the little things to help my body get back to a stronger and better me.”

Palmer has become a top quarterback coach, working with a number of top quarterbacks and earning praise for his work with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. While Hooker may be progressing in his rehab and focusing on sharpening his game, he hinted that it would be well into the season before he was ready to play in full.

Hooker suffered his torn ACL in November, and in his interview this week he implied that he still had at least two more months before he is ready to get back onto the field.

“Usually, it’s nine to 10 months, depending on the degree of injury and the surgery,” Hooker said. “I’m feeling better every single day. Whenever I get to get out there, move around, throw the ball, run, I’m ecstatic. I can’t do too much, too fast.”

As Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit noted, Hooker will not be alone in his rehab. Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is also going through an ACL recovery, and the former high school teammates have been working closely together.

“Emmanuel has always been a mentor to me since I was a freshman in high school,” Hooker said. “I remember him walking me around to my high school open house my freshman year in high school. Him being there (in Detroit) and both of us going through this injury process, we’re basically just working off each other.”

Insiders See Big Potential in Hendon Hooker

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has already worked to manage expectations in Hooker’s rookie season, saying he would be going through a “red shirt” year as he focused on his rehab.

While he may not see much — or any — action this season, Hooker could have a bright future ahead of him. One NFL executive told Heavy Sports insider Matt Lombardo that the rookie has “legit” potential to be an NFL starter.

45 Days till Tennessee Football 🍊 Hendon Hooker to Jalin Hyatt for a 45-Yard Touchdown vs LSU 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/LnK1wDlOuN — Tennessee DieHards (@DieHardsVols) July 19, 2023

“I have absolutely no problem giving Hendon a Round 1 grade,” the NFC executive said. “Going back and watching his tape, shoot, I’m not so sure I wouldn’t have taken him ahead of Levis. I honestly think Hendon Hooker has the chance to be a legit NFL starter. Legit.”