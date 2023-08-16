Lions Bring Back Rookie Wide Receiver Days After Cutting Him

The Detroit Lions are adding undrafted rookie Avery Davis to their wide receiver room — for the second time in the span of a little more than a week.

The Lions initially signed the former Notre Dame team captain on August 5, though he was released four days later and did not appear in Detroit’s first preseason game. But after receiver Trey Quinn was waived with an injury designation, the Lions gave a call to Davis and re-signed the rookie receiver on August 14.

Though Davis earned a return ticket back to training camp, he could still face a challenge in finding a roster spot among a deep group of wide receivers.

Avery Davis Returning from Injury

Davis was a steady receiver at Notre Dame, making 66 catches for 862 yards with eight touchdowns over the course of his first four seasons there. Davis was set to return for a fifth year in 2022, but suffered a torn ACL and spent the last year rehabbing.

Though Davis went undrafted in the spring, he earned some good marks from Pro Football Network which noted that he has soft hands and a strong ability to rack up yards after the catch.

“Once-highly rated receiver who is fluid releasing off the line of scrimmage into pass routes,” the site’s draft preview noted about Davis. “Stays low exiting breaks and adjusts to the errant throw. Tracks the pass in the air, reaches backward, and grabs the errant throw with his hands.”

Davis has some depth of knowledge on offense, initially playing quarterback before transitioning to wide receiver in college.

Quinn also had a short stint with the Lions this offseason. He initially signed on July 28 after the Lions waived Tom Kennedy with an injury status. Quinn played two seasons with Washington after being taken with the last overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He made 35 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns during that time before being released in September 2020.

After bouncing around the NFL, Quinn joined the USFL this year and had a strong season for the Michigan Panthers, making 37 receptions for 438 yards with four touchdowns.

Opening at Wide Receiver in Detroit

While the Lions have a strong wide receiving corps led by Amon-Ra St. Brown, there could be an opportunity for Davis to find a roster spot due to an early opening. Jameson Williams, penciled in as the No. 2 receiver behind St. Brown, will be suspended for the first six games of the season after violating the league’s gambling rules.

There could also be more opportunities in training camp, as was the case on Wednesday as both Williams and St. Brown went down with injuries during joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Veteran Lions receiver Marvin Jones said the team’s other receivers need to be ready to step in when the team needs them.