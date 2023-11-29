Lions Bring Back Multi-Sport Star for Another Stint in Detroit

More than a month after a workout with the team, wide receiver Tom Kennedy is coming back to the Detroit Lions.

The team announced on November 29 that the receiver, who spent parts of five seasons in Detroit, had signed with the practice squad. The Lions had originally held a workout with Kennedy in October after veteran Marvin Jones Jr. left the team due to a personal matter, and now he has a chance to add depth.

Preseason Standout Returns

Kennedy originally signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019, playing three seasons and making 14 receptions for 195 total yards. Kennedy was back with the team in training camp this summer, but he was waived in August with an injury settlement, CBS Sports.

As SI.com’s Christian Booher noted, Kennedy became popular with fans after standout preseason performances and a 75-yard touchdown pass to Kalif Raymond in the 2021 season finale.

“Kennedy is a familiar face to Detroit fans, as he has spent parts of the last five seasons with the organization. Many remember his performance in the 2022 preseason in which he stood out,” Booher wrote.