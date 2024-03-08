The Detroit Lions are keeping their tight end room intact for 2024, with a report claiming the team is tendering Brock Wright just days after they re-signed another tight end.
Over the Cap reported that the Lions will use the right of first refusal RFA tag on Wright, who just completed his third season in Detroit. Earlier in the week, the Lions brought back another exclusive rights free agent, signing Shane Zylstra to a one-year deal.
Lions Keep Tight-End Depth Intact
The Lions found a breakout star last season in rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, who set both franchise and league records, but still took efforts to preserve their depth this offseason. Wright has made 43 receptions for 424 yards and seven touchdowns over three seasons in Detroit.
While another team can still make an offer to Wright, the Lions would have the option to match it. As Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire noted, the tender to Wright likely assures he will remain on the Lions in 2024.
“It’s hard to see another team paying Wright $3 million for one season,” Risdon wrote. “The 25-year-old is coming off a broken arm that ended a season in which he caught 13 passes for 91 yards. In three seasons in Detroit since joining the Lions as an undrafted free agent from Notre Dame, Wright has caught 43 passes for 424 yards and seven touchdowns.”
The Lions also re-signed Zylstra, bringing back the tight end who took on a prominent role as a red-zone target after T.J. Hockenson was traded in 2022. As SI.com’s Christian Booher noted, he played in 13 games that season, making 11 receptions for 60 yards and four touchdowns.
The Lions have also been addressing other positions ahead of the official start of the new league year and the beginning of free agency. Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported that the Lions also reached terms on a new deal with a reserve running back.
“RB Zonovan ‘Bam’ Knight is re-signing with the Lions, source tells Bleacher Report,” Schultz wrote on X. “Bam has made steady progress after a season-ending shoulder surgery.”
Sam LaPorta’s Breakout Season
While Wright and Zylstra will provide depth at tight end, the Lions will likely continue to lean heavily on LaPorta in the passing game. He made 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns his rookie season, setting franchise and league records for receptions by a rookie tight end.
LaPorta earned plenty of praise, with legendary NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski saying he changed the game.
“Sam LaPorta is definitely changing the game a little bit for rookie tight ends,” Gronkowski told FOX Sports. “You have to be a smart player to contribute right away, especially at the tight end position, because you need to know the run game and you need to know the pass game as well. He went to the University of Iowa, they have a great system there.”
Gronkowski went on to praise LaPorta’s versatility on the field.
“He can block as well and on top of it, he’s got some speed that he can separate from defenders, so he’s doing a great job,” Gronkowski said.