The Detroit Lions are keeping their tight end room intact for 2024, with a report claiming the team is tendering Brock Wright just days after they re-signed another tight end.

Over the Cap reported that the Lions will use the right of first refusal RFA tag on Wright, who just completed his third season in Detroit. Earlier in the week, the Lions brought back another exclusive rights free agent, signing Shane Zylstra to a one-year deal.

Lions Keep Tight-End Depth Intact

The Lions found a breakout star last season in rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, who set both franchise and league records, but still took efforts to preserve their depth this offseason. Wright has made 43 receptions for 424 yards and seven touchdowns over three seasons in Detroit.

While another team can still make an offer to Wright, the Lions would have the option to match it. As Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire noted, the tender to Wright likely assures he will remain on the Lions in 2024.