Lions’ 2022 Draft Pick ‘In Danger’ of Missing Final Roster Cut: Insider

The Detroit Lions had one of the league’s worst defenses last year, but made some big investments into changing that for the coming season.

The new competition that the Lions added across the board — especially in the secondary — could make it difficult for a 2022 draft pick to find a spot on the 53-man roster, an insider shares. The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy broke down Detroit’s depth on defense, pointing out that the team will enter training camp with 11 cornerbacks including one of the biggest offseason additions, C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Pouncy predicted that second-year corner Chase Lucas may need a strong showing at training camp if he wants to return to the roster again this season.

Chase Lucas Struggled With Injuries Last Year

As Pouncy pointed out, it took a strong showing last offseason for Lucas to secure a spot on the roster — and it was a tenuous one at that.

“A seventh-round pick in 2022 who made Detroit’s 53-man roster after a strong preseason, Lucas needs a repeat this year,” Pouncy wrote. “Injuries have kept him off the field this offseason and there’s more competition in 2023. He’s in danger of falling out of the loop.”

Lucas missed time early in the season with an ankle injury and was placed on injured reserve in December after suffering a hamstring injury in practice.

Lucas did not have much of an impact on the field last season as he appeared in just six games, making a total of three tackles. His spot on the roster last year also may not carry much sway going into this year’s training camp, as the secondary was one of the worst-performing areas of an already shaky defense last year.

The 26-year-old could boost his chances of making the roster by holding his place on special teams. Lucas played 48% of special teams snaps during his six games.

More Competition at Cornerback

While Gardner-Johnson may be taking over at the top of the depth chart, Lucas could also face new competition from below as well. The Athletic’s Pouncy predicted that undrafted free agent Starling Thomas V could make a strong bid for a spot on the 53-man roster this summer, especially if veteran addition Emmanuel Moseley is not ready to return from a torn ACL that cut short his 2022 season.

“The wild card here would be Thomas, who had a good spring and caught Dan Campbell’s attention,” Pouncy wrote, adding, “If he keeps this up, he could earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster — particularly if Moseley isn’t ready to start the season.”

While Lucas struggled with injuries in 2022 and faces more competition, he has been highly regarded within the Lions organization. In a scene that played out on “Hard Knocks” last year, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn shared some big praise for Lucas and his desire to play.

“There’s something about this Chase Lucas,” Glenn said during a coaches meeting, via The Detroit News. “This dude loves football. I like that trait about him. He doesn’t care if he plays one play or he plays 10 plays, he’s going to play (hard).”