Lions Suffer Potentially Major Blow as DB Carted Off Field With Injury

The Detroit Lions may have suffered a major blow early in training camp as defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a non-contact injury to his leg on Monday and had to be carted off the field.

As ESPN’s Eric Woodyard reported, Gardner-Johnson was hurt during a light team drill on July 24 and was unable to put pressure on his leg. After the team’s medical staff helped him to his feet, Gardner-Johnson appeared emotional, Woodyard wrote.

“Quarterback Jared Goff and several teammates came to check on him,” Woodyard wrote. “Gardner-Johnson was visibly emotional after the play, as he pointed near his upper leg to trainers while lying on the practice field.”