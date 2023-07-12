Lions DB Roasted in Viral Twitter Spat With Rival Player

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson is doing his best to squeeze some excitement out of one of the dullest periods on the NFL calendar.

With the abbreviated spring practices long in the rearview and training camp still weeks away, Gardner-Johnson turned heads with some online statements that were seen as an attack on rival defensive back Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets. While the Lions player disputed the idea that he was attacking Garnder, the spat caused a stir among fans and captured some viral attention.

Fans Back Lions Defensive DB in Spat

The controversy started in a Twitter Spaces discussion where Gardner-Johnson and Darius Slay were discussing remarks from New England Patriots legend Asante Samuel, who claimed that the New York media were making the Jets’ Gardner out to be better than his performance would indicate.

Gardner-Johnson made a point that the infamous New York media can both inflate careers and increase pressure on players, which some took as a dig at the Jets’ cornerback and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Gardner appeared to take offense to the comment, roasting Gardner-Johnson in a comment on Twitter.

“Yeahh, [Gardner-Johnson] just came out of nowhere hating on me, but he was just in my RP server gettin robbed,” he wrote. “I think that’s why he mad.”

Yeahh, @CGJXXIII just came out of nowhere hating on me, but he was just in my RP server gettin robbed🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣I think that’s why he mad https://t.co/agNNRUZuUY — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) July 11, 2023

But while Gardner-Johnson came under fire from the Jets cornerback, he was backed by a number of commenters who believed Gardner was taking the comments wrong.

“LOL na [Gardner-Johnson] hopped into our space and broke it down well,” tweeted the account for the uStadium APP, which hosted the discussion. “He wasn’t hating. Good convo. We should do it all again.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Not Afraid to Share Thoughts

The Lions defensive back, signed this offseason after spending the 2022 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, has not been shy about sharing his thoughts this offseason, even controversial ones. In an appearance on the “Up & Adams” show on FanDuel TV, Gardner-Johnson aired some grievances that appeared to be aimed at his former team.

“I don’t think no front office, no matter where I’ve been at, understand the player,” Gardner-Johnson told Adams. “They see hair, lash out, going against players on the field, but it’s like you either got a passion about you or not passion about you. So, I think when you get to a spot, you give it your all, and then they just turn their back on you. I mean, just treat it like a business. I’m just here to do what I gotta do to make my teammates happy and understand that you can’t put your feelings too much into it.”

Gardner-Johnson has also brought some positive attention, including his boast earlier in the spring that the Lions are for real.

“You guys play good ball here. I’m not trying to take that away from you. But, I don’t think guys have the fire that I have, anybody around the league,” Gardner-Johnson told reporters during the team’s mandatory minicmap. “In the Super Bowl, you’ve seen it. Last year, you ‘seen’ it. The year before last year, you ‘seen’ it. The year I got in Tom Brady’s face, you ‘seen’ it. So, I think the passion that you guys see and the energy, I’m just ready to win. And, I’m not trying to take no steps off. Losing the Super Bowl doesn’t mean take a step back.”