Veteran Lions RB Close to Losing His Job to Newcomer: Insider

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds could see his spot on the final roster slipping away in favor of late arrival to training camp, one insider wrote.

The Lions saw a shakeup in their backfield when Justin Jackson abruptly retired on August 10, leading the team to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell to help fill the void. After Detroit’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in an August 19 preseason game, John Maakaron of SI.com predicted that Reynolds would need to fight to hold off Snell and secure a spot on the final roster.

“Reynolds is only slightly ahead of Benny Snell and Jermar Jefferson and will need a solid week to remain on the roster,” he wrote.

Lions Backfield Gaining Clarity

The top of Detroit’s running back rotation appears set in stone, with free agent acquisition David Montgomery and first-round draft pick Jahmyr Gibbs expected to split the role of lead running back. Beyond the top two, Reynolds will be competing with the veteran Snell for one of the remaining spots.

The former Steelers back had a strong start to his career, rushing for 794 total yards through his first two NFL seasons in 2019 and 2020. He saw his role shrink over the last two seasons, however, as he registered just 188 rushing yards and one total touchdown through 2021 and 2022.

Saturday’s 25-7 loss to the Jaguars was a forgettable day for Detroit’s running backs, with the team rushing for just 35 total yards on 19 carries. Reynolds had a particularly difficult day, racking up just 13 yards on eight carries for a 1.6 yards-per-carry average. Snell was the most efficient of the Lions running backs, rushing for 15 yards on three carries.

Reynolds did play a bigger role in the passing game, making four catches on six targets for 29 yards — all team highs.

Craig Reynolds on the Roster Bubble

Reynolds has been in roster trouble in the past, as viewers of last season’s HBO show “Hard Knocks” will remember. In one scene of the show, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was seen debating whether to keep Reynolds on the final 53-man roster or release him.

Though the staff ultimately decided to keep Reynolds, he saw his role on offense steadily diminish last season as he struggled with injuries. After rushing for 230 yards in 2021, Reynolds had just 102 rushing yards with no touchdowns last season.

Others have predicted a difficult path to Reynolds making the final roster this season as well. In a June preview of the position group, Christian Booher of SI.com’s All Lions predicted that undrafted free agent Mohamed Ibrahim could end up pushing Reynolds off the roster.

“Ibrahim was a surprising UDFA who had a good career at Minnesota,” Booher wrote. “If he can translate his talent into a strong training camp, he’ll have a solid shot to make the roster as the third running back.”

Ibrahim may not have done enough during the preseason to overtake Reynolds, but his age could help the former Minnesota running back find a place on the practice squad.

Reynolds could also have an advantage in making the roster given his familiarity with the offense and past support from the team. The Lions have shown faith in Reynolds in the past, forgoing his restricted free agent tender this offseason and signing him to a new contract instead.