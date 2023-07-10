Veteran Lions RB Needs Strong Training Camp to Make Roster: Insider

Detroit Lions fans who watched “Hard Knocks” last summer are well aware of just how tenuous of a hold Craig Reynolds had on a roster spot.

In one noted sequence on the behind-the-scenes show, Lions head coach Dan Campbell debated whether to release the running back, though the coaching staff ultimately decided against it. But in the year that has followed, Reynolds failed to make much of an impression on the field and one insider believes he could find himself back in the same place going into training camp — hovering at the edge of the roster, in need of a strong performance to secure a spot for the coming season.

Craig Reynolds Needs to Impress

In a preview of all 45 offensive players signed for training camp, The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy noted that Reynolds will face a challenge for his spot as the No. 3 running back. Pouncy added that the team lost one of Reynolds’ biggest proponents, the coach whose endorsement in the clip from “Hard Knocks” helped ensure that the running back remained on the team.

“Detroit’s de facto RB3 in recent years will have more competition this offseason,” Pouncy wrote. “Reynolds’ biggest supporter, Duce Staley, is no longer around. After an injury-riddled season, Reynolds could use a strong training camp to secure his spot on the roster.”

After spending much of 2021 on the practice squad, Reynolds had a strong showing in the second half of that year, rushing for 230 total yards in five games. His production took a step back last season as he rushed for just 102 yards in nine games, though did add another 116 receiving yards.

New Competition for Veteran Running Back

As Pouncy suggested, the competition for third running back could be more fierce this summer than last. Though the Lions lost top backs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams to trade and free agency respectively, they used a first-round pick to secure Jahmyr Gibbs and also picked up a highly sought-after undrafted free agent in Mohamed Ibrahim.

Christian Booher of SI.com’s All Lions suggested that the former Minnesota running back could steal Reynolds’ spot on the roster, once again calling back to the “Hard Knocks” scene where Reynolds nearly lost his job last year.

Mohamed Ibrahim turned down offers from the Cardinals, Chargers, Ravens, and others to sign with the #Lions. He is also former high school teammates and best friends with Josh Paschal. Did Holmes find a hidden gem in the former Big Ten rushing leader? pic.twitter.com/Dj6GLwWBqA — LionsFanReport (@lionsfanreport) June 1, 2023

“A scene during last season’s ‘Hard Knocks’ in which Campbell and the staff debated releasing Craig Reynolds may prove telling,” Booher wrote. “Ibrahim was a surprising UDFA who had a good career at Minnesota. If he can translate his talent into a strong training camp, he’ll have a solid shot to make the roster as the third running back.”

Reynolds will also have to compete with Greg Bell, who missed the 2022 season after suffering a hamstring injury and will be back for training camp. Jermar Jefferson, a 2021 draft pick who spent last season on the practice squad, could also challenge for a roster spot this year after earning some praise from Campbell.

“Jefferson is one of the players that I wish we could’ve gotten up last year, because he was having such a good fall and yeah it’s practice squad, and you’re given looks. But, you’re also developing, and I thought he really grew throughout the year,” Campbell said, via SI.com’s All Lions.