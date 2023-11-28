Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this summer that rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker would be going through a “red shirt” season as he recovered from a torn ACL, but it now appears the Lions will get a look at him before the end of the season.

Speaking to reporters on November 27, Campbell addressed Hooker’s once uncertain future, saying he would likely be activated at some point this season. Hooker’s final season at Tennessee was cut short by a torn ACL, and Campbell had previously tempered enthusiasm about him playing at all during his rookie season.

Now, with starting quarterback Jared Goff struggling through a rough stretch, the Lions could add another signal caller to the mix.

Lions Expect to Activate Hendon Hooker

Campbell was asked on Monday about the immediate plans for Hooker, who is eligible to return from the reserve/non-football injury list. Campbell hinted that not only would Hooker be activated, but it could come as soon as this week.

“Yeah, I mean I think we will. Brad (Holmes) and I talked about it last week,” Campbell said, via USA Today’s Lions Wire. “I just don’t want to sit here and tell you and then we don’t do it, and I lied to you. That’s all. I mean, I think we will, but we’ll see.”

Keeping Hooker on the reserve list puts the team at a major disadvantage, Campbell explained. Once activated, he would not only be able to attend meetings but could also work one-on-one with coaches, which is currently prohibited.

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: #Lions rookie Quarterback Hendon Hooker could begin practicing as early as this week, per Head Coach Dan Campbell. He tore his ACL last year and has been on the #NFL injured list ever since. pic.twitter.com/jmZBT04ojZ — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 27, 2023

“Yeah, by rule we can’t coach him, so that’s why,” Campbell said. “I mean we can’t – we can have him in meetings, but he can’t be out there and going through any fundamental work. You’ve just got to kind of stand there. So, that’s where it helps, to be able to actually do individual work with him, have him take a snap. That’s why it’s big.”

Jared Goff Hits Rough Patch

While Hooker is not expected to compete for real playing time behind both Goff and veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater, activating him could allow the team to get a closer look at their third-round pick and help in planning their quarterback room for next season.

Goff has hit a rough patch, throwing three interceptions in a win over the Chicago Bears before a career-worst three fumbles in the team’s Thanksgiving Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. After the game, Goff said it was a combination of poor play and bad luck.

“No rhyme or reason,” Goff said, via Pro Football Talk.

Goff went on to say that he didn’t have an answer for each of the miscues, but put the blame on himself and said he would need to improve.

“I tend to look at them individually and see what I could have done better and sometimes there’s an answer and sometimes there isn’t,” Goff said. “But overall, yeah, it’s my job to take care of the football and I have to do a good job of it.”

The Lions fell to 8-3 with the loss, but have the chance to rebound as they go on the road to face the New Orleans Saints on December 3. Heavy projections from Quarter4 give the Lions a 61% win probability.