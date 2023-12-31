Lions HC Dan Campbell Offers Blunt Reply to Controversial Call

After a bitter loss that ended with a controversial call, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was not in a mood to re-hash the situation.

The Lions lost to the Dallas Cowboys 20-19 on December 30 after a missed 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, which initially appeared to have been converted before referees flagged the Lions for illegal touching.

After the Dallas Cowboys took a fourth-quarter lead, the Lions drove for a touchdown to bring the score to 20-19 with 23 seconds remaining. Campbell called for a 2-point conversion rather than a game-tying extra point , and the Lions appeared to take the lead when quarterback Jared Goff found lineman Taylor Decker alone in the endzone for the conversion.

Referees determined that Decker had not declared himself as an eligible receiver, though replays appeared to show the lineman speaking to a referee before lining up. The Lions went for two again on the next play and were stopped on an interception, but the play was wiped out by an offsides call on the Cowboys. The final 2-point attempt ended when Goff’s pass to James Mitchell fell incomplete, with the Cowboys recovering an onside kick and running out the clock.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Campbell said referees told him that lineman Dan Skipper declared himself eligible, not Decker.

“70 reported, 68 didn’t, we threw it to 68, that was the explanation,” a visibly frustrated Campbell said, via ClickOnDetroit. “I don’t wanna talk about it.”

Coach Campbell on the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/xo0rQQi9C4 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 31, 2023

Lions Lineman Disputes Referee

Decker said after the game that he did go to the referee to report himself as eligible, and video appeared to back his account. A replay shown during the ESPN broadcast showed Decker walking up to the referee before lining up for the play.

It looks like Taylor Decker reported here 👀

pic.twitter.com/FSNTqd7W7S — PFF (@PFF) December 31, 2023

“Not much more I can add to it, just see the video evidence,” Decker added.

After the game, ESPN rules analyst and former NFL referee John Parry speculated that referee Brad Allen may have simply not heard Decker when he reported as eligible. Parry put the blame on Decker for not making sure Parry heard and acknowledged him.

“You just had six points. So now, we’re going to go for two, so there’s no rush here, Take your time,” Parry said, via USA Today. “Make sure you know who’s participating. They’re going for two. Slow everything down, make sure you have it correct. Make sure the defense knows who is eligible, and who is not. I think in this case, when you watch Brad, and his movements, and him focusing on No. 70 [Skipper], I don’t think that 68 [Decker] and Brad Allen ever connected.”

Significant Loss for Lions

The loss could be significant for the Lions just one week after the team clinched its first division title in 30 years. The Lions entered Saturday’s game tied with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers for the best record in the NFC, giving them a chance at a first-round bye. The loss dropped them to 11-5 and the No. 3 seed.

The Lions close out the season with a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.