Lions HC Dan Campbell Makes Fiery Statement to Team After Division Title

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told players before the season started that he wanted them to “do something special” this year, and on Sunday they delivered.

Campbell led the team to a 30-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, sealing the first divisional title for the Lions in three decades. Talking to players after the game, Campbell shared a passionate statement to stress the importance of what they just accomplished.

“When you’re part of the organization and it’s been thirty years since we won a f***ing championship, it’s special man and these guys have been dyin’ for it and waitin’ for it man,” Campbell said, via SI.com. “It’s for you, baby.”

Dan Campbell Thanks Veterans

After Sunday’s win, Campbell gave credit to the veterans who have been in Detroit since the lean years. The team had not reached the playoffs since the 2016 season and had not had a winning season since 2017. The Lions were 3-13-1 in 2021, Campbell’s first year as head coach, and started 1-6 last season before winning eight of their final 10 games.

“Man, you never forget your first one,” Campbell said. “We had some core foundation but man, you find your new brothers, right? We knew this wasn’t going to be easy. You guys came in and earned it… all year. Give me the old guard. …[Taylor] Decker, Frank [Ragnow] … Tracy [Walker] … Whenever you do something like what we just did, it’s special.”

With the division clinched and the Lions prepared to host their first playoff game since 1993, their attention can now turn to fighting for seeding. The win brought the Lions to 11-4, a half-game behind the San Francisco 49ers with two weeks remaining and the 49ers still yet to play the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

The Lions will have a challenge ahead, traveling to Dallas in Week 17 for a matchup against the 10-5 Cowboys. Heavy projections powered by Quarter4 give the Lions a 41% win probability.

Dan Campbell Set the Tone for Big Season

SI.com’s John Maakaron recalled that Campbell made a big prediction during the first team meeting of the 2023 season, telling his players that they would “do something special” that year.

“Good morning. Here we go guys, this is day one. This is going to take everybody in this room,” Campbell said. “I want to do something special. Do you? I swear to God, I will do something special. Like, everything from this point, moving forward, is how we position ourselves to have the best possible spot to now move forward.”

Campbell predicted that the team would face trials this season, and the Lions did hit some bumps along the way. They struggled with turnovers at times, with quarterback Jared Goff losing a career-high three fumbles in a Thanksgiving loss to the Green Bay Packers.

But the Lions head coach said that this season would be a chance for the players to put their stamp on history, which the team has now accomplished.

“We build our legacy now. We build our legacy,” Campbell said. “We are in a unique position with this team. We’re able to do something that not many teams are able to do. And that’s to build a legacy, somehow.