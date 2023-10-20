Lions’ Dan Campbell Issues Challenge to RB Jahmyr Gibbs

For the most part, the Detroit Lions have handled the touches and snaps for rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs delicately this season. The past two weeks, Gibbs sat out with a hamstring injury.

But in Week 7, it sounds like the training wheels could come off for Gibbs.

In his press conference on October 20, Lions head coach Dan Campbell appeared to challenge Gibbs when asked about how the team planned to use him in Week 7. Campbell told the media that Gibbs will be ready to play on October 22 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Gibbs might not only play, he might play a lot.

“He’s going to need to take the load of it. We’re just going to have to see where he’s at,” Campbell said of Gibbs. “I’d like to say that we want to be careful with him, but the reality of it is, we need him.

“So, we’ll go as far as he can take us trying to be as smart as we can, but he’s got to go. And he’s ready. He’s ready.”

The Lions have not officially ruled out starting running back David Montgomery for Week 7, but he has not practiced this week. Campbell told the media on October 16 that Montgomery was “probably going to be down for a little bit.”

If Montgomery doesn’t play in Week 7, the Lions will have only inexperienced players in the offensive backfield.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs Ready to Return for Week 7

The good news for the Lions is one of those inexperienced players is the very talented Gibbs, who Detroit drafted at No. 12 overall in the first round last April.

Unless a setback happens over the weekend, Gibbs will play his first game since September 28 against the Green Bay Packers.

“He’s going to be a go,” Campbell said of Gibbs on October 20. “He looked pretty good yesterday.”

In the first four games of his NFL career, Gibbs has averaged more than 13 touches per contest. Of his 53 touches overall, 39 of them were carries.

With those opportunities, the rookie recorded 179 rushing yards and 14 catches for 70 receiving yards.

If Montgomery misses Week 7, it will be the second game he sits out because of injury. He didn’t play in Week 3 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Without Montgomery against the Falcons, Gibbs rushed for 80 yards on 17 carries. He also had 1 reception for 2 yards.

Lions Running Back Depth for Ravens Matchup

Based on Campbell’s description of Detroit’s plan for Gibbs against the Ravens, the rookie might surpass that career-high of 17 carries. But the Lions do have other running backs that could also see an increase in snaps.

Craig Reynolds will probably serve as Detroit’s primary backup running back. The five-year veteran has averaged only 3.7 yards per carry on 24 attempts this season, but he provides intangibles as a depth player on the Lions roster. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, Reynolds set up the game’s first touchdown with a terrific block.

The Lions also have Devine Ozigbo and Mo Ibrahim available on the practice squad if need be. Ozigbo played in Week 6 as a practice squad elevation. After Montgomery’s injury, the Lions signed Ibrahim to the practice squad on October 17.

However, they are arguably even less experienced than the rookie running back. Ozigbo has recorded more than 3 carries in a game once while Ibrahim has never played in an NFL regular season contest.

In all likelihood, the Lions will give Gibbs all the opportunities he can handle in Week 7.