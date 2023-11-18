Lions HC Dan Campbell Reveals Plan After Starting OL Ruled Out

W hen the Detroit Lions face off against rival Chicago Bears on November 19, it will be another “next man up” week for the offensive line.

After guard Jonah Jackson returned from a three-week absence to start against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, he headed back to the injury report after hurting his wrist and was ruled out for the team’s November 19 game against the Bears.

Head coach Dan Campbell opened up about the setback this week, noting that the line has been dealing with injuries all season and are ready to do it again on Sunday.

Familiar Situation for Lions’ Line

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Campbell said it will be up to either Kayode Awosika or Colby Sorsdal to step up and start at right guard. Both have started this season, and Campbell said either would be comfortable doing it again.

“A lot of comfort. Those guys have time on task, they’ve played with the other guys,” Campbell said, via SI.com. “We’ve got some guys that can play over there, ‘Yode, Sorsdal, Skip (Dan Skipper). So we’ve got options here.”

Jackson, a 26-year-old Pro Bowler, has been limited to six games this season. The Lions have endured a number of injuries at offensive line, DetroitLions.com reporter Tim Twentyman noted.