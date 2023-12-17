Lions’ Dan Campbell Sends Strong Message on Record-Setting Rookies

The Detroit Lions are on the verge of clinching their first divisional title in the last three decades, and plenty of praise is going to the team’s two star rookies.
The Lions initially faced criticism for using a first-round pick on running back Jahymr Gibbs and a high second-round pick on tight end Sam LaPorta, but head coach Dan Campbell said general manager Brad Holmes has been vindicated in his decisions — especially after Saturday night.
Gibbs and LaPorta both came up huge in Detroit’s 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos on December 16, combining for five total touchdowns. The win pushed the Lions ever closer to clinching a playoff spot and helped LaPorta and Gibbs continue to set rookie and league records.
Youth Movement for Lions’ Offense
The Lions have seen some immediate returns for their draft picks, with LaPorta becoming one of quarterback Jared Goff’s top targets. His three-touchdown game against the Broncos gave him a total of nine touchdowns for the year, setting a single-season franchise record for both tight ends and all rookies.
The rookie tight end has been on a torrid stretch in the last month, making 21 catches for 266 yards with 5 touchdowns over the last four games. As Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit noted, LaPorta has the chance to break some all-time NFL records as well.
“He is now just three touchdowns away from Mike Ditka’s record of 12 touchdowns (set in 1961), and LaPorta’s 758 receiving yards is currently sixth in NFL rookie tight end history,” Reisman wrote. “He’s got a ways to go to catch Ditka’s 1,076 yards, but he will very likely jump into the top four.”
Gibbs had a big day as well, rushing for 100 yards on 11 carries against the Broncos with one receiving touchdown and another rushing score. Gibbs currently leads the NFL with 5.7 yards per carry (minimum 90 carries).
As reporter Kyle Meinke of MLive.com noted, LaPorta and Gibbs are a big reason that the Lions are on the path to their first division title in nearly three decades.
“That’s five touchdowns from the rookies against Denver — all of which came from a couple of guys few seemed to want just a few months ago — among the biggest reasons Detroit now finds itself at the doorstep of a division title,” Meinke wrote.
Jared Goff Praises Rookie Teammates
LaPorta and Gibbs also earned some big praise from quarterback Jared Goff, who said they are two of the best rookies he’s ever played with in his career.
“I was thinking about it halfway through (the game) how those two guys have made such an impact as rookies,” Goff said, via SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit. “They’re two of the best rookies I’ve ever been around. What they handle mentally, and what they do every Sunday for us, they way they practice, they way they’re pros, everything. They’re as good as it gets.”