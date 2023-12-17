Lions’ Dan Campbell Sends Strong Message on Record-Setting Rookies

The Detroit Lions are on the verge of clinching their first divisional title in the last three decades, and plenty of praise is going to the team’s two star rookies.

The Lions initially faced criticism for using a first-round pick on running back Jahymr Gibbs and a high second-round pick on tight end Sam LaPorta, but head coach Dan Campbell said general manager Brad Holmes has been vindicated in his decisions — especially after Saturday night.

Gibbs and LaPorta both came up huge in Detroit’s 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos on December 16, combining for five total touchdowns. The win pushed the Lions ever closer to clinching a playoff spot and helped LaPorta and Gibbs continue to set rookie and league records.

Youth Movement for Lions’ Offense

The Lions have seen some immediate returns for their draft picks, with LaPorta becoming one of quarterback Jared Goff’s top targets. His three-touchdown game against the Broncos gave him a total of nine touchdowns for the year, setting a single-season franchise record for both tight ends and all rookies.

.@Lions TE @Samlaporta has produced 9 receiving TDs this season. This sets new single-season franchise records among TEs and among all rookies.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/ZDXqdALBoI — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 17, 2023