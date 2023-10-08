Lions CB Gets Grim Update After Injury Two Plays Into Season Debut

The Detroit Lions notched a big win over the Carolina Panthers on October 8 to move to 3-1, but didn’t come out of the game completely unscathed.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley was hurt in the first quarter of the 42-24 victory, just two plays into his season debut after coming back from a torn ACL suffered last season. After the game, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave a grim update on Moseley.

Emmanuel Moseley’s Injury ‘Didn’t Look Good’

Moseley had spent the offseason rehabbing the injury that he suffered in Week 5 of the 2022 season while with the San Francisco 49ers, which also kept him out of the first four games of this season. The veteran cornerback played just two snaps on Sunday’s game against the Panthers before suffering an injury to the other knee.

As Justin Rogers of the Detroit News noted, the injury appeared to be serious.

Detroit Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley injures knee two plays into season debut: “It certainly didn’t look good” https://t.co/ZvIwR0bzhW via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 9, 2023

“Covering Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble, Moseley’s right leg slid out from under him while trying to mirror the in-breaking route,” Rogers wrote. “The veteran cornerback was in obvious pain while the training staff worked on the leg before helping him to the bench for a more thorough evaluation.”

Moseley did not return to the game, and Campbell gave a pessimistic assessment after the game.

“Yeah, Moseley we’ll know more tomorrow,” Campbell said, via USA Today’s Lions Wire. “I know on tape or the replay it certainly didn’t look good, but we won’t know a ton until we get the MRI, which will be tomorrow afternoon.”

The Lions were already shorthanded on offense, with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs both missing Sunday’s game with injuries. The Lions did see the return of second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams, who had his original six-game suspension shortened by the NFL, which allowed him to retnr early.

Lions Suffered Another Big Loss

While Moseley’s outlook remains to be seen, the Lions have already suffered one significant loss to their secondary this year. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who along with Moseley made up two of the biggest additions to the defense in free agency, suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the team’s September 22 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and will miss the remainder of the season.

After the injury, an emotional Gardner-Johnson sent a message to fans promising to fight his way back.

“This (stuff) makes me tear up, for real,” Gardner-Johnson said in a message on Instagram. “I don’t want to cry no more. I just want to get to it. You feel me? Look at this, I’m out there playing with one arm. They can’t stop me with this (stuff). When we (talking about) tapped out, I ain’t tapped out yet. I ain’t tap out yet, bro.”

If Moseley should also miss significant time, the Lions may need to look outside the organization for help in the secondary. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested earlier in the season that the Lions could target cornerback Greedy Williams, who is a free agent after a three-year stint with the Cleveland Browns and a short offseason stop with the Philadelphia Eagles.