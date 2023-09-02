Lions Encouraged to Sign 25-Year-Old CB After Stint With Browns

The Detroit Lions made strides to improve their secondary after the unit was one of the worst in the NFL in 2022, but one insider believes they could still make one more move to build for the long term.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested the Lions target cornerback Greedy Williams, who is a free agent after a three-year stint with the Cleveland Browns and a short offseason stop with the Philadelphia Eagles. Ballentine noted that the Lions improved the secondary by adding cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley and Cameron Sutton, but could still use more help.

“Both are physical cornerbacks who will bring more attitude to the position, but it’s fair to say the Lions still need depth behind them,” Ballentine wrote. “Moseley has spent the preseason on the PUP list with a torn ACL, although the Lions activated him Tuesday.

“Still, they need more depth behind those two. Signing Greedy Williams would accomplish that while also adding a potential long-term developmental player.”

Greedy Williams Looking to Rebound After Injuries

Ballentine noted that Williams has been strong in pass coverage in the past, allowing a 74.0 passer rating on 67 targets in 2021. While he took a step back in 2022, Williams could be “worth a shot in Detroit” if the Lions would be willing to give him a chance, Ballentine wrote.

Williams has struggled with injuries in the past, being placed in injured reserve last September and appearing in 11 games over the course of the season.

Williams signed with the Eagles in free agency but failed to stick, being released in August. As SI.com’s Damon Wolfe noted, Williams lost out to some young cornerbacks in Philadelphia.

“Williams was competing to make a talented Eagles secondary led by Darius Slay and James Bradbury,” Wofe wrote. “He had been trying to earn a backup role on the outside but it appears now that second-year corner Josh Jobe, along with rookies Eli Ricks and Kelee Ringo were firmly ahead of him on the depth chart. The early release now gives Williams a chance to catch on with another team prior to teams cutting their final roster to 53.”

Lions Made Improvements to the Secondary

The Lions made some big investments into their secondary this offseason, adding a number of veteran players including former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson is expected to move back to cornerback, and said in June that he was hoping to bring a new fire to Detroit.

“[I’m] somebody who cares about the game,” Gardner-Johnson said during Lions minicamp, via ESPN. “I mean, you guys play good ball here, not to take away from you, but I don’t think guys have the fire that I have.

“Anybody around the league. In the Super Bowl you seen it, last year you seen it, year before last you seen it, the year that I got in Tom Brady’s face you seen it, so I think the passion that you guys see and energy, I’m just ready to win,” he added. “I’m not trying to take no steps off so losing the Super Bowl don’t mean take a step back.”