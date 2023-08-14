Lions Expected to Cut Former 1st-Rd Lineman Months After Signing Him

The Detroit Lions bolstered an already strong offensive line this offseason, signing former first-round lineman Germain Ifedi in May.

Now, just a few months later, the seven-year NFL veteran could find himself on the outside of the roster bubble.

The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy predicted that Ifedi would not be among the nine offensive linemen the Lions are expected to keep this season. Pouncy predicted that it could come down to a battle with reserve lineman Matt Nelson for the final spot on the roster, but the Lions veteran gets the nod due over Ifedi.

Battle for Spots at Line

Pouncy noted that the top of the offensive line depth chart in Detroit is set, with Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker set at tackle spots, Jonah Jackson at right guard, Frank Ragnow at center and a battle for the starting spot at right guard between Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Graham Glasgow.

Colby Sorsdal, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft, will also make the cut and likely start his career as a reserve guard, Pouncy added. The rest of the roster could be up in the air, Pouncy added.

“The final two spots are where it gets dicey,” he wrote.

Pouncy predicted that Nelson, who has been with the Lions for three seasons, will take the final spot and leave Ifedi on the outside.

“Nelson has made the 53-man roster in recent years, but it has been a struggle this time around,” Pouncy wrote. “The Lions use him in their jumbo package and like him in that role, but when they’ve trotted him out as a left tackle, he’s gotten worked by both Detroit’s defensive line and the Giants’. Still, he gets the nod over Ifedi and [Obinna] Eze for now. The last spot will likely be another interior presence. Since [Kayode] Awosika has game experience, he makes sense.”

Lions Line Expected to be ‘Great’ in 2023

There are high expectations for Detroit’s offensive line going into the coming season. As MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke noted, the team is coming off their best rushing season since the Barry Sanders years, while Jared Goff was just one sack above a career low.

While the line is heavy with talent at the top, Meinke added in a July 21 position group preview that there would be competition for the backup spots.