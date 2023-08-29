Lions Expected to Release Ex-Steelers RB Despite Strong Preseason

“Unless the Lions opt to keep four running backs, there just isn’t room for the powerful veteran on the 53-man roster,” Risdon wrote.

Lions sign RB Benny Snell, waive guard Logan Stenberghttps://t.co/cCLYVfkzx3 pic.twitter.com/T8JxJBKKiD — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 10, 2023

The Lions made some major changes to their backfield going into this season, allowing top back Jamaal Williams to leave in free agency and moving No. 2 back D’Andre Swift in draft-day trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Lions replaced the duo by drafting Jahmyr Gibbs with their first-round pick and signing former Chicago Bears back David Montgomery.

The 25-year-old Snell came to the Lions with a strong resume. He played the first four years of his career with the Steelers, where he gained a reputation as a versatile back. Snell rushed for 794 total yards with six touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons, though his production dropped off and he had just 188 rushing yards and one touchdown through 2021 and 2022.

Risdon did predict another role for Snell, naming him a top candidate to join the Lions’ practice squad.

“Snell has four years and almost 1,000 reps on NFL special teams with the Pittsburgh Steelers on his resumé,” Risdon wrote. “He would count as one of the four practice squad players permitted with over two full seasons of NFL experience.”

Lions Expected to Lean on Rookie

If Snell were to make the final roster, he may not get the chance to see many touches. The Lions are likely to lean heavily on the duo of Montgomery and Gibbs, with the former Bears back expected to get the bulk of the carries.