Lions Expected to Release Ex-Steelers RB Despite Strong Preseason

Benny Snell made the most of his short time with the Detroit Lions this summer, but a strong preseason performance may not be enough to earn him a spot on the final 53-man roster.
The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back joined the Lions in August after the unexpected retirement of Justin Jackson, who served as a reserve running back and primary kick returner for the Lions last season. Snell looked sharp in training camp and had 14 carries for 64 yards through three preseason games, but one insider believes it will not be enough to secure a spot in a deep backfield for the Lions.
Benny Snell Not Expected to Survive Final Cuts
Though Snell survived the initial rounds of cuts leading up to the August 29 deadline for final 53-man rosters, Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire predicted he would not make it through to the end.
“Unless the Lions opt to keep four running backs, there just isn’t room for the powerful veteran on the 53-man roster,” Risdon wrote.
The Lions made some major changes to their backfield going into this season, allowing top back Jamaal Williams to leave in free agency and moving No. 2 back D’Andre Swift in draft-day trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Lions replaced the duo by drafting Jahmyr Gibbs with their first-round pick and signing former Chicago Bears back David Montgomery.
The 25-year-old Snell came to the Lions with a strong resume. He played the first four years of his career with the Steelers, where he gained a reputation as a versatile back. Snell rushed for 794 total yards with six touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons, though his production dropped off and he had just 188 rushing yards and one touchdown through 2021 and 2022.
Risdon did predict another role for Snell, naming him a top candidate to join the Lions’ practice squad.
“Snell has four years and almost 1,000 reps on NFL special teams with the Pittsburgh Steelers on his resumé,” Risdon wrote. “He would count as one of the four practice squad players permitted with over two full seasons of NFL experience.”
Lions Expected to Lean on Rookie
If Snell were to make the final roster, he may not get the chance to see many touches. The Lions are likely to lean heavily on the duo of Montgomery and Gibbs, with the former Bears back expected to get the bulk of the carries.
“Montgomery will be the bell cow and get the bulk of the carries,” wrote Christian Crittenden of DraftKings Network. “The Lions signed him in the offseason because they felt he could turn some of their four-yard runs into eight or nine-yard runs on a consistent basis. He will get plenty of opportunities to do so behind the Lions offensive line.”
Crittenden added that Gibbs will play a more versatile role, sometimes lining up in the backfield and other times splitting out as a wide receiver. His role in the passing game could be even greater to start the season, as Lions receiver Jameson Williams will be out for the first six games while serving a suspension.