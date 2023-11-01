Lions HC Explains Why Team Traded for Struggling Browns WR

After posting a career-best season in 2022, wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones saw his role steadily decline this season for the Cleveland Browns.

He will now get the chance to turn his year around as a member of the Detroit Lions.

As ESPN’s Eric Woodyard reported, the Lions landed Peoples-Jones in an October 31 trade with the Browns in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. After the deal was completed ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke about the move and what Peoples-Jones will offer the team.

Homecoming for Donovan Peoples-Jones

As the Lions team website noted, it will be a homecoming for Peoples-Jones as he is a Detroit native and played college football at Michigan. The Lions had an opening after Marvin Jones Jr. left the team for personal reasons, and Campbell said Peoples-Jones would be a good insurance policy in case anyone else goes down.

“I always feel like you’re one injury away,” Campbell said. “That was a position we felt like if we could find a steady, reliable guy that fits us that could play outside that was something that we wanted to look and see if we could acquire. Source: #Browns trading WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to the #Lions pic.twitter.com/l6KxOAtCIg — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 31, 2023