Lions Predicted to Make Expensive Decision on Pro Bowl Tackle

The Detroit Lions struck gold in the 2021 NFL Draft, landing a cornerstone in tackle Penei Sewell with the seventh overall pick.

Now, the team could be approaching a major decision on the future of the Pro Bowler, with one outlet predicting a significant financial investment coming after the next season. The Athletic’s Diante Lee broke down the 2021 draft class to predict which first-rounders will have their fifth-year options picked up next year. When it came to Detroit, he saw the decision on the Sewell as a no-brainer.

Lions Will Invest in Penei Sewell

As Lee noted, it can sometimes be difficult to objectively grade offensive linemen, but Sewell’s abilities transcend statistics. He noted that Sewell has already become one of the league’s top 10 right tackles, comparing his fast rise to fellow 2021 draft pick Rashawn Slater of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lee wrote that he expected both players to have their fifth-year options picked up next spring.

“Both rank in the top 10 of pressure rate allowed, and they anchor passing offenses that are top 10 in EPA and success rate when they’re on the field,” Lee wrote. “Premium position talent always tips the scale a bit, but Sewell and Slater being ahead of schedule will make these decisions even easier for the Lions and Chargers, respectively.”

That could mean a significant financial investment for the Lions. Sewell has already made one Pro Bowl, earning a berth last season, and if he repeats the accomplishment this year it would bump up the price tag for his fifth-year option.

As reporter Albert Breer noted on Twitter, the fifth-year option for offensive linemen with two or more Pro Bowls was $18.24 million this year. Offensive linemen with one Pro Bowl earned $16.67 million in their fifth-year options.

Lions Could Skip to the Bigger Money

John Makaaron of SI.com’s All Lions predicted that Detroit’s front office could forgo Sewell’s fifth-year option entirely and instead aim for a bigger deal that locks him down for the long term. After the Houston Texans gave left tackle Laremy Tunsil a three-year, $75-million contract that included $50 million in guaranteed money, Makaaron predicted that the Lions would look to something similar for Sewell.

“It is not likely that the former Oregon Ducks lineman will play on his fifth-year contract option, as keeping a player of Sewell’s caliber happy will be paramount for Detroit’s front office,” he wrote.

“While Tunsil currently has set the market, there is certainly no question that when it is time to negotiate with Detroit, Sewell is going to cash in. He’s in line for a contract that could top an average annual value of $30 million per season.”

Sewell’s play in the coming season will likely play a big role in determining Detroit’s course of action, and the team is already putting a lot of faith in the 23-year-old. Kellie Rowe of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit noted that he took on a bigger leadership role last season.

“As the season went along I just kind of felt like my body was trying to say something and I didn’t know whether it was to myself, whether it was to a specific person or the whole team. Actually one of the teammates came up to me and was like ‘Man, you gotta talk,’” he said.

Sewell said that teammate was quarterback Jared Goff, and he took the advice to heart.

“So I just kind of stepped into that role and just let my heart speak,” he said.