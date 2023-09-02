Lions GM Breaks Silence on QB Jared Goff’s Future in Detroit

But while the Lions work toward an extension for Goff, some insiders believe he could face a challenge for the starting job next season from a newcomer.

Lions Looking to Secure Jared Goff’s Future

As Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper noted, Goff’s contract carries a cap hit of just under $31 million in the upcoming season and just under $32 million next year. Alper noted that Goff put aside any questions about his long-term viability as a starting quarterback to secure his spot with the Lions.

“Goff was seen as a placeholder when he was acquired from the Rams as part of the package for Matthew Stafford, but he’s proven to be a good fit in the Lions offense and a new deal would push the transition to a new quarterback even further into the future,” Alper wrote.

UPDATE: The Detroit #Lions and standout quarterback Jared Goff have had very good discussions when talking about a long-term contract extension, according to Detroit General Manager Brad Holmes. As expected, the #Lions would like Goff to be their quarterback for many years to… pic.twitter.com/3jxfDx3Fb4 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 1, 2023

Goff is coming off one of the best seasons in his career, completing 65.1% of his passes for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while leading the Lions to a 9-8 record. He still has two seasons left on his current contract.

Jared Goff Entering Important Season

Some insiders believe the coming season will be an important one for Goff as the contract negotiations continue. SI.com’s Christian Booher noted that the Lions could evaluate his season to see whether they lock him down for the long-term or plan a shorter timeline where another quarterback could eventually take over.

“The veteran will be under pressure to lead the Lions to fulfill their high expectations,” he wrote. “If he can lead the team to the playoffs and perhaps a postseason win, he should land an extension. However, struggles could force Detroit to look elsewhere.

“This upcoming season is a pivotal one for Goff and the future of the Lions at the quarterback position.”

The Lions could already have their next quarterback waiting in the wings. NFL.com writer Gregg Rosenthal believes rookie Hendon Hooker will eventually earn the chance to compete for starting snaps next year.

“The Lions needed to upgrade their backup quarterback situation and did so with third-round pick Hendon Hooker,” Rosenthal wrote. “Give Hooker a year before he’s challenging Jared Goff for playing time.”

Hooker will likely not challenge for time this year. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the rookie will be going through a “redshirt year” as he continues rehabbing the ACL tear that cut short his final season at Tennessee. The Lions placed Hooker on the non-football injury list to start the season.