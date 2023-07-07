Promising Lions RB Faces ‘Uphill Battle’ to Make Roster After Injury

The Detroit Lions‘ running back room got a lot more crowded this offseason as the team added one highly touted free agent and a first-round pick brimming with potential, and another promising young player who battled back from injury could now find himself squeezed out.

The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy published a rundown of expectations for all of the team’s 45 offensive players with a ticket to training camp, including all seven members of the backfield. Though the Lions lost top backs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams to free agency, there is expected to be plenty of competition this summer and 2022 rookie Greg Bell faces what Pouncy said would be an “uphill battle” to find a spot on the roster.

“After missing the 2022 season with a hamstring jury, Bell was back at it for offseason workouts. He faces an uphill battle for a roster spot, though,” he wrote.

Lions Make Additions to Backfield

The Lions placed a high priority on their backfield this offseason, signing former Chicago Bears back David Montgomery and using the draft’s N0. 1 overall pick on Jahmyr Gibbs. Pouncy noted that Gibbs faces some high expectations and already made a big impression at OTAs.

NFL.com’s Adam Schein noted that the Lions will likely work Gibbs heavily into both the running and passing games.

“Gibbs is not just a running back; with legit pass-catching ability, he’s a true offensive weapon with breakneck speed,” Schein wrote. “He’s a home run hitter, and savvy offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will exploit this to the fullest.

“Jamaal Williams — last year’s NFL rushing TD king — and D’Andre Swift are gone. While free-agent signee David Montgomery is a solid power back who could vulture some scores, Gibbs is the first-rounder.” Bell also earned some praise last year when he joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State University. Lions assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley noted that Bell had a range of skills he thought would be an asset in the NFL.

“When you get a chance to turn the tape on, on Greg Bell, you see vision,” Staley said, via SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit. “I remember turning the SDSU tape on because they do some different things offensively and he just kept sticking out. I was like, ‘Man, I gotta find out who this kid is.’ You see the great vision, the burst, and you saw his hands.”

The Lions also made a significant financial commitment to Bell at the time, giving him $100,000 in guaranteed money — the third-highest of all their undrafted free agents.

Another Undrafted Free Agent Could Make Waves

Bell could also be competing with another highly touted undrafted free agent, former Minnesota back Mohamed Ibrahim. Christian Booher of SI.com’s All Lions predicted that Ibrahim could make a strong bid for the active roster, potentially pushing out veteran Craig Reynolds who had seen his role steadily shink over the last two seasons.

Mohamed Ibrahim turned down offers from the Cardinals, Chargers, Ravens, and others to sign with the #Lions. He is also former high school teammates and best friends with Josh Paschal. Did Holmes find a hidden gem in the former Big Ten rushing leader? pic.twitter.com/Dj6GLwWBqA — LionsFanReport (@lionsfanreport) June 1, 2023

Both Ibrahim and Bell could improve their chances of making the final 53-man roster by contributing on special teams, and both could be candidates for the practice squad, though it may be more difficult for Ibrahim to clear waivers as he was considered a top prospect who many pegged as a late-round draft pick.