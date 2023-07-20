Lions Make Major Decision on Rookie QB’s Immediate Future

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker already hinted earlier this week that he would be missing the early part of his rookie season, and the team made it official on Thursday.

The Lions announced on July 20 that Hooker would be placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list as training camp approaches. As the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter, the move means that Hooker will be shut down for the immediate future, though could return at some point during the season.

“The #Lions placed rookie QB Hendon Hooker on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list (NFI) to begin camp because of the torn ACL from college,” Rapoport tweeted. “He can be activated at any time.”

Hendon Hooker Focused on Recovery

The team’s decision was not seen as much of a surprise, as head coach Dan Campbell already said Hooker would be entering a “red shirt” season while recovering from the torn ACL that cut short his final season at Tennessee.

Hooker also said this week that he expects to follow the traditional timeline for an ACL recovery of nine to 10 months, which would put his return sometime after the start of the season. Hooker told the SEC Network (via On3) that he is progressing through rehab and gradually increasing the workload on his knee.

“Sitting in the chair, moving to one knee, dropping back and stagnant throws, now I’m able to put a lot more weight on my leg, getting my leg to accept the weight transfer,” Hooker said. “Just continue to stack days. Getting my body back used to moving around and throwing on the run, not putting my body in bad positions or developing bad habits while I’m trying to get back to where I want to be.”

Rookie #Lions QB Hendon Hooker getting some throws in after practice 👀 pic.twitter.com/K2w261uQyN — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) June 8, 2023

Campbell does not appear to be in a rush to get Hooker onto the field. The Lions coach told Chris Long on the Green Light Podcast that rehab was the first priority, and then Hooker will have the chance to develop slowly behind veteran quarterback Jared Goff.