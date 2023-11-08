The Detroit Lions like what they’re seeing from rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker, but he doesn’t appear to be headed to the active roster anytime soon.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell declared in May that the rookie was going to go through a “red shirt season” while recovering from a torn ACL that cut short his final season at Tennessee. While there had been speculation that Hooker might be able to join the active roster late in the season, Campbell this week tempered expectations about when he could finally take the field.

“We’re not there yet,” Campbell said on November 6, via USA Today’s Lions Wire. “But he’s getting better.”

‘No Rush’ on Rookie Quarterback

As Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon noted, the Lions may not feel much motivation to push Hendon onto the roster this season as there is little room on the depth chart. Starter Jared Goff is following up one of the best seasons of his career in 2022 with another stellar campaign, helping lead the team to a 6-2 record and a lead in the NFC North.