Veteran Lions DT Signs With AFC Contender Days After Release

Days after his release from the Detroit Lions, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs is headed to a new home with an AFC contender.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported on January 4 that Buggs had been signed to the Kansas City Chiefs‘ practice squad, a move meant to bolster their depth ahead of the playoffs.

“Veteran DL Isaiah Buggs is signing with the #Chiefs practice squad, per source. Reinforcements up front for KC’s D,” Pelissero shared on X.

The Lions parted ways with Buggs earlier in the week, paving way for some defensive players to return after stints on injured reserve.

Isaiah Buggs Once Played Important Role in Detroit

Buggs joined the Lions prior to the 2022 season and ended up playing a big role that season, starting 13 games and making 46 tackles with 10 quarterback hits and one sack.

His role — and his standing with the team — appeared to change quickly during the last offseason. Though he signed a two-year contract with the team, Buggs was benched prior to the season opener and took to social media to share a cryptic message about his future with the team.

“I’m good but just know situations change #96BALLFOREVER Y’all gone see,” Buggs wrote on X.

Buggs later downplayed his statement, but did say that his relationship with the team had changed.

“I’m not gonna technically say that. I’m just saying in life period, it’s nothing dealing with football, it’s nothing dealing with here,” Buggs said, via SI.com. “So, I don’t want anybody to take that context and run with it. But, at the same time, relationships do change. That’s what I want to say, there’s nothing else to say about it.”

Buggs saw his role in Detroit diminished this season, starting three games and making a total of 12 tackles with one sack.

Lions Getting Healthier on Defense

Buggs was released as the Lions made room for the return of defensive lineman Alim McNeill, who hinted this week that he would be in the lineup for the team’s season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. As Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reported, the Lions released tight end Anthony Firkser after practice on Thursday, which combined with Buggs’ release left the roster at 51 players with two open spots.

McNeill has made it clear that he will be one of the players returning, with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson expected to be the other.

“Yeah, I’ll be out there Sunday,” McNeill said. “I’ll be out there.”

McNeill underwent a big transformation in the offseason, dropping 13% of his body fat and adding a significant amount of muscle as he made a move from nose tackle to the more agile 3-tech defensive lineman.

There were big results on the field, with McNeill racking up five sacks before suffering a knee injury that left him on injured reserve for the last four weeks.

The Lions go into their Week 18 game still holding onto a glimmer of hope that they could finish with the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but would need a win over the Vikings and losses from the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.