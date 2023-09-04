Lions DL Raises Concern After Scrubbing Team From Social Media

The Detroit Lions made a strong commitment to Isaiah Buggs this offseason, signing him to a two-year deal worth $4.5 million.

But now the veteran defensive lineman faces an uncertain future after apparently removing reference to the team from social media and sharing a cryptic post about his status. As SI.com’s John Maakaron noted, Biggs appeared to hint at some changes in the future.

“I’m good but just know situations change #96BALLFOREVER Y’all gone see,” Buggs wrote in his post on Twitter on September 3.

As Maakaron noted, Buggs’ post sparked fears that he could be headed out of Detroit in the near future.

Fans Worried About Lions Lineman

Buggs’ post came after he missed out on the team’s practice on Saturday. Fans then noticed that Buggs erased references to the team on his social media, which led some to question whether he could be on the trade block.

#Lions DT Isaiah Buggs, has deleted all things ‘Lions’ off of his social media ‘bios’. I don’t know anything more than y’all do, but do I smell a potential trade? Time will tell. pic.twitter.com/OEdKMeVYkE — Natalie Sparbeck (@NatSparbeck) September 3, 2023

“Supporters took to social media to wonder if the team was trading Buggs for Mike Evans or Chris Jones or to express their support, should the talented defensive lineman be dealing with an injury,” Maakaron wrote.

The Lions had been named as a top trade spot for Evans, who is approaching a self-imposed deadline to strike a new deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Evans would be headed to free agency after the season, and has been pegged as a potential trade candidate for the Buccaneers as they headed toward a rebuild.

Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson noted that the Lions would be one of the most logical destination for Evans, though it is not clear if Tampa would be interested in Buggs as part of a potential deal.

Buggs joined the Lions in 2022 after three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting in 13 games and making 46 total tackles with one sack, one forced fumble and two passes defended. As Maakaron noted, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said that Buggs was an important part of the team’s plans on defense.