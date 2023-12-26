Lions Rookie RB Calls Out NFL for Random Drug Test After Monster Game

“He’s also the third rookie in franchise history to produce 1,000+ scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in a season, joining Barry Sanders (1989) and Billy Sims (1980),” the report noted. “He also has 13 games with 50+ yards this season, tied for the third-most by a rookie RB in team history.”

Dan Campbell Stands Behind Rookie

The Lions had initially taken some criticism for their decision to draft Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, with critics pointing out that the team had more needs on defense and that using high draft picks on running backs is an idea falling out of favor. The Lions also drew criticism for their decision to take tight end Sam LaPorta early in the second around.

After Gibbs scored two touchdowns in a 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos on December 16 and LaPorta added three scores, Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared some praise for Detroit’s general manager and his decision to draft the pair.

“I’m just going to bring it back to Brad Holmes; it’s a hell of a job by him, once again,” Campbell said, via the Detroit News. “Took a lot of criticism for those two picks, but they look like they’re OK, so I’m glad we got them.”

LaPorta is in the midst of his own breakout season. He has 74 receptions for 776 yards and nine touchdowns, the fourth-most receiving yards among all rookies and most for a rookie tight end.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff also had plenty of praise for the pair, saying that LaPorta and Gibbs were “two of the best rookies I’ve ever been around.”

“What they handle mentally and what they do every Sunday for us, the way they practice, the way they’re pros, everything. They’re as good as it gets,” Goff said.