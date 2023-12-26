Lions Rookie RB Calls Out NFL for Random Drug Test After Monster Game

After his monster game helped the Detroit Lions take down the Minnesota Vikings and earn their first division title in 30 years, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs got an early Christmas present from the NFL — a random drug test.
Gibbs racked up 100 yards from scrimmage and scored twice in his team’s 30-24 win on December 24, a victory that sealed an NFC North title for the Lions. After the game, Gibbs took to social media to share an image of a league-mandated drug test and a trolling message to the league.
“Am I cooked?” Gibbs wrote in his Instagram story.
Lions Rookie Having Historic Season
Gibbs had a strong all-around game against the Vikings, rushing 15 times for 80 yards with two touchdowns and adding for catches for 20 yards. The first-round pick has now scored a touchdown in three straight games, helping the Lions shake off a stretch where they lost two out of three games. Saturday’s win allowed them to clinch their first division title since 1993 and ensure at least one home game in the playoffs.
The rookie now has 872 yards and nine rushing touchdowns to go with 51 catches for 316 yards and a receiving touchdown. As WXYZ noted, Gibbs is having a historic season for the Lions as he passed Mel Farr for the fifth-most scrimmage yards for a rookie with two games still to play.
“He’s also the third rookie in franchise history to produce 1,000+ scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in a season, joining Barry Sanders (1989) and Billy Sims (1980),” the report noted. “He also has 13 games with 50+ yards this season, tied for the third-most by a rookie RB in team history.”
Dan Campbell Stands Behind Rookie
The Lions had initially taken some criticism for their decision to draft Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, with critics pointing out that the team had more needs on defense and that using high draft picks on running backs is an idea falling out of favor. The Lions also drew criticism for their decision to take tight end Sam LaPorta early in the second around.
After Gibbs scored two touchdowns in a 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos on December 16 and LaPorta added three scores, Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared some praise for Detroit’s general manager and his decision to draft the pair.
“I’m just going to bring it back to Brad Holmes; it’s a hell of a job by him, once again,” Campbell said, via the Detroit News. “Took a lot of criticism for those two picks, but they look like they’re OK, so I’m glad we got them.”
LaPorta is in the midst of his own breakout season. He has 74 receptions for 776 yards and nine touchdowns, the fourth-most receiving yards among all rookies and most for a rookie tight end.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff also had plenty of praise for the pair, saying that LaPorta and Gibbs were “two of the best rookies I’ve ever been around.”
“What they handle mentally and what they do every Sunday for us, the way they practice, the way they’re pros, everything. They’re as good as it gets,” Goff said.