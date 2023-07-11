Lions QB Jared Goff Makes $10M Move in California

Jared Goff is making a big move in his native California — and an expensive one at that.

The Detroit Lions quarterback just closed on a $10 million estate in the exclusive Manhattan Beach community, a home that has some very notable connections. After some uncertainty during his time with the Los Angeles Rams, Goff has found a home in Detroit and some believe will be in line for a big contract extension in the near future — though still maintains very close ties to his home state.

Jared Goff’s Big Purchase

As the real estate industry publication Dirt noted, Goff purchased the home that was previously owned by “Modern Family” executive producer Danny Zuker. The publication noted that the sale of the home took place earlier in the spring, but it was only recently revealed that Goff was the buyer.

Before Zuker, the home was occupied by some fellow famous athletes, the Dirt report noted.

“Records show Goff paid ‘Modern Family’ executive producer Danny Zuker and his photographer wife Annette Lombardi the exact asking price of $10.5 million for the French Country-style spread, which was just hoisted up for rent at $30,000 per month,” the report noted. “Previously owned by MLB pitcher Ken Brett, the place was also occupied by Shaquille O’Neill early on in his Lakers career.”

#Lions QB Jared Goff purchased a $10.5M mansion in Manhattan Beach, CA. The house was previously owned by MLB pitcher Ken Brett and was also occupied by Shaquille O’Neill. 🔹8 bathrooms

🔹5 bedrooms

🔹5,725 square feet

🔹Pool and spa pic.twitter.com/ghWuSF74Zi — LionsFanReport (@lionsfanreport) July 11, 2023

Goff made another real estate move in California last year. As the Los Angeles Times reported, Goff sold his ranch-style residence in Hidden Hills for $6.4 million, a little more than $1 million below his original asking price but still $2.3 million more than he had paid just four years before. Goff still maintains another home in the Golden State, a $5.8-million home in Hermosa Beach that he acquired in 2020.

Big Payday Coming for Lions Star

While the new home came with a big price tag, it likely wasn’t too big a haul for Goff and his $26.5-million average per year salary. The Lions quarterback could have more money coming, with SI.com’s Conor Orr predicting that Detroit will soon make a major investment in his future.

In a column of “bold” predictions for the coming year, Orr predicted that the Lions would give Goff a contract extension that puts him among the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks.

“He is going to throw for at least 28 touchdowns and 4,400 yards. Whether or not the Lions want to keep him long-term, he’s going to make a lot of money in 2024,” Orr wrote. “Goff is 28 and just rounding into the best years of his career. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Lions move to extend him midseason, especially if he’s playing well.”

INTERESTING: The Detroit #Lions are trending towards giving quarterback Jared Goff a new contract sometime in the next 15 months, per @davebirkett of @freep. Goff, a 3x Pro Bowler seems to be the long-term answer in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/90cKYtMVE4 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 1, 2023

Orr didn’t predict a specific number for Goff’s contract, but wrote that it would likely top the $40 million annual average that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones secured in his recent extension.

Though the Rams chose to trade Goff and won a Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford, the former No. 1 overall pick found stability in Detroit and turned in one of his best seasons in 2022. Goff completed 65.1% of his passes for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.