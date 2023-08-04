Lions QB Jared Goff Turns Heads With Struggles at Training Camp

Jared Goff may not be facing any serious competition for his job at Detroit Lions training camp, but still faced some scrutiny after a rough stretch this week that included a series of turnovers.

Goff is set as starter as the season approaches, with veteran Nate Sudfeld backing him up and rookie Hendon Hooker taking what head coach Dan Campbell called a “red-shirt year” as he continues to recover from a torn ACL that cut short his final season at Tennessee. Goff already faced some questions for his struggles in earlier offseason practices, and again was in the spotlight this week after throwing two interceptions at training camp.

Lions QB Turns the Ball Over

As SI.com’s John Maakaron reported, Goff threw a series of interceptions at practice on August 3, the team’s 10th day of training camp.

“Malcolm Rodriguez delivered an early physical tackle on the first situational period, which saw the No. 1 offense vs. the the No. 2 defense,” Maakaron wrote. “The drive ended without a touchdown, as Sam LaPorta bobbled a Jared Goff toss and was eventually intercepted by Saivion Smith.”

Goff was picked off again on the fourth offensive possession, he added.

“Linebacker Alex Anzalone had a contested interception against Goff. Marvin Jones, the intended target, signaled the football had hit the ground,” Maakaron wrote. “The likely turnover ended the fourth offensive series of practice.”

Head coach Dan Campbell noted that the team was working on specific situations, including a hurry-up offense that ended with Goff throwing a touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“Really more in-game flow. It’s a practice, but it is move the ball,” Campbell said. “I’ll handle the whistle. More in-game situations like first-, second-, third-down and spot the ball.”

This is not the first time that Goff has faced adversity this offseason. Maakaron noted in SI.com’s All Lions that Goff was a “dud” at the start of voluntary practices on May 25, struggling to connect with receivers despite practicing in no pads in a situation that normally favors the offense.

“There were opportunities for deep plays to running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wideouts Jameson Williams and Josh Reynolds. But the passes were overthrown and did not have enough air underneath them to give the receiver an opportunity to pull down the reception,” he wrote.

Jared Goff Entering Important Season

After leading the Lions to a 9-8 record last season after one of the best campaigns of his career, Goff enters an important season in 2023. SI.com’s Christian Booher noted that the Lions could face an important decision on whether to hand Goff a long-term extension or potentially something lesser that could set the stage for Hooker to supplant him as starter.

“The veteran will be under pressure to lead the Lions to fulfill their high expectations,” he wrote. “If he can lead the team to the playoffs and perhaps a postseason win, he should land an extension. However, struggles could force Detroit to look elsewhere.

“This upcoming season is a pivotal one for Goff and the future of the Lions at the quarterback position.”