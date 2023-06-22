Former Lions Starter Earns Honor as One of USFL’s Top Players

John Atkins Sr. had a mostly unremarkable two-season tenure with the Detroit Lions, but now is making the most of his second chance in the USFL.

The nose tackle earned All-USFL team honors, the league announced on June 22. The 30-year-old made 29 total tackles this season including two sacks, and earned Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 7.

Your 2023 All-USFL Team defense 🔥 Which one of these players impressed you the most this season? pic.twitter.com/8Nqc0OQ1fh — USFL (@USFL) June 21, 2023

Atkins joins a number of other former Lions players who made an impression in the second season of the revived league.

Former Lions Star Shines in USFL

Atkins appeared in 14 games over two seasons in Detroit in 2018 and 2010, with six starts in the 2019 season. He made a total of 22 tackles during that time, serving as the anchor of the team’s defensive line.

After Atkins chose to take a COVID opt-out in the 2020 season, he spent time with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 without ever making the active roster, then joined the USFL last year in its inaugural season.

The former Georgia Bulldogs star told The McDuffie Progress in 2022 that he saw the new league as an opportunity to show what he could still do on the field.