The Detroit Lions came out of their Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs largely unscathed, avoiding serious injuries and notching an upset win over the defending Super Bowl champions.

But the good luck didn’t last through to Week 2, as defensive end Josh Paschal suffered an injury in the team’s September 14 practice that could leave him out for several weeks. As Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire reported, Paschal was hurt during the Thursday practice and will now be forced to miss Sunday’s home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell would not put a definitive timeline on Paschal’s return, but hinted that he could be out even longer than one game.

Josh Paschal ‘Out for a Little Bit’

Campbell told reporters on Friday that Paschal’s injury will not threaten his season, but insinuated that he could miss some time going forward.